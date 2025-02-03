DORF, an Austin-based exhibition and community space, has named Intel Lastierre as its inaugural Fellowship in Professional Practice (FiPP) recipient.

Last fall DORF moved into a new location at Zilker Point Development. In December, the organization announced an open call for its FiPP program, a year-long mentorship that provides a $5,500 honorarium and the opportunity for a solo exhibition. The program was open to artists in Travis County and surrounding counties.

The Inaugural FiPP selection panel included Alexis Hunter, a DORF Advisory Council Member and independent artist; Emmy Laursen, a DORF Board Member, Curator of Public Programs at The Contemporary Austin, and a Holistic Psychotherapist; Eric Manche, co-founder and Creative Director at DORF, and an independent artist and filmmaker; Paloma Mayorga, a DORF Advisory Council Member and a Mexican American interdisciplinary artist and independent curator; Lise Ragbir, a DORF Advisory Council Member, co-founder of VERGE, and an independent writer; and Sara Vanderbeek, co-founder, Executive Director, and Curator at DORF, and an independent artist and consultant.

Learn more about Ms. Lastierre below via a biography provided by DORF. Learn more about DORF and its current exhibition via the organization’s website.

Intel Lastierre is a multimedia artist exploring systems of control through oil painting, installations, and photography. Her work examines the fragile nature of justice in a world shaped by oppression, drawing from her identity as a Filipino woman and her experiences with imperialism and censorship. She deconstructs societal myths and exposes contradictions within power structures.

Folklore and mythology heavily influence Ms. Lastierre’s practice, with the predator-prey dynamic serving as a recurring motif. Her reinterpretations of myth and symbol challenge ideas of identity and hierarchy while uplifting the resilience of the human spirit.

Her process is driven by form and texture, crafting organic shapes that blur the lines between the human, natural, and imagined. Through light, shadow, and color, her compositions invite viewers to navigate layers of meaning, finding beauty in distortion and truth in ambiguity.

In her installations, Ms. Lastierre creates immersive environments that extend her exploration of power dynamics into physical space, evoking introspection and discomfort.

What distinguishes Ms. Lastierre’s work is her ability to provoke thought without alienation and to challenge without dictating. Her art remains grounded in present struggles yet envisions a future shaped by equity and resilience.

Ms. Lastierre’s work pushes the boundaries of form and storytelling, encouraging viewers to reimagine their relationship with the world. Her art embodies the strength of those who fight for justice and serves as a reminder that art has the power to question, transform, and inspire.