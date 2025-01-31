Texas public libraries are stepping up as vital resource hubs for artists, offering far more than books. Across Dallas, Houston, and Austin, libraries house tools and spaces that can support artistic endeavors in digital and material mediums. From professional-grade editing software to sewing machines and 3D printers, library programs democratize access to essential tools for creativity. This guide highlights key public library systems in Texas metro areas where artists can take advantage of these resources — whether you’re an emerging creator or an established professional seeking cost-effective support.

When planning your visit to these resources, be sure to check operating hours of the branches that feature them, as they can change over time.

Austin Public Library

Central Library

701 West Cesar Chavez Street

Austin, TX 78701

The Austin Public Library Innovation Lab on the fifth floor features the largest volume of publicly available digital workstations, as well as the largest variety of software, in the state. While I prefer the open layout of the workspaces in the Dallas Public Library, I have yet to find a publicly accessible workspace for digital media in Texas that is as comprehensively equipped as the Innovation Lab.

This workspace supports digital graphics in both 2D and 3D, as well as audio and video production. It features industry-standard software from Adobe and Apple, along with popular alternatives like GIMP, DaVinci Resolve, and Lightworks. Both Windows and Macintosh machines are available for reservation.

You can reserve the space for two-hour sessions, either online or by contacting Austin Library Innovate at 512-898-7734 for same-day bookings.

If you don’t need a private room, the Innovation Lounge provides open access to five Apple M1 iMacs and eight Dell Windows desktops, all equipped with creative software. For those working with 3D modeling, Austin Public Library also offers one free 3D print per month for cardholders. You can submit a request through this form.

For more details or assistance, reach out to [email protected] or call 512-974-7442.

While I was greatly impressed with the resources available at the Austin Public Library, their parking garage is crowded and can have a long queue to depart. I recommend traveling via public transportation when possible.

Dallas Public Library

Erik Jonsson Central Library

1515 Young Street

Dallas, TX 75201

Digital media and other creative resources from the Dallas Public Library are primarily housed at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library downtown. Though the underground garage is readily accessible with ample parking, this is the most readily accessible branch by public transit on this list.

The downtown location spans seven floors and offers numerous resources for visitors. For this list, I’ll highlight those most relevant to multimedia artists, specifically within the “Creative Spaces” umbrella. These include the Story Center with multimedia resources on the third floor, a fiber arts workroom on the fourth floor, and the Heritage Lab. I’ll focus on the Story Center and Fiber Arts Workroom, both of which I have used and find most applicable to Dallas artists.

Both of these resources require simple credentialing through the completion of online tutorials which will instruct basic use for all technology. The tutorials are broken down into small modules for each workstation (podcasting, fiber workshop, typewriters, etc.) which take no longer than ten minutes to complete. The certificates are generally valid for one year.

Fiber Arts Workroom

The Fiber Arts Workroom at the J. Erik Jonsson Central Library is a dedicated space for textile enthusiasts, open during library hours on the fourth floor. Whether you’re an experienced fiber artist or just starting out, the workroom provides essential tools and materials for a variety of sewing and weaving projects.

The space is equipped with four Singer Heavy Duty sewing machines and eight Janome consumer-grade machines. Needles are available for use on-site, though they cannot be taken home. These machines are serviced annually to ensure they remain in working condition. Additionally, the workroom includes looms for weaving, though sergers are not currently available.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own materials but should avoid storing personal supplies in the workroom or removing shared resources. However, anything created during a session can be taken home. A required orientation covers the basics of machine setup, and from there, users can work independently without staff assistance.

The Fiber Arts Workroom is well-stocked with essential supplies, including bias tape, lace trim, ribbon, historical sewing patterns, donated fabric, scissors, quilting squares, rotary blades, and irons. While the selection of sewing needles and feet is somewhat limited, the space remains a comprehensive resource for textile projects.

Workshops and classes, primarily volunteer-led, are offered about once a month. Those interested can check the library’s event calendar for upcoming sessions by filtering events by branch.

The Story Center

The Story Center, located on the third floor of the library, is a semi-private creative space enclosed by tall glass walls and a locked door. While it offers a degree of privacy, it is not soundproof, so visitors should be mindful of noise levels.

Sessions are available in two-hour increments, with booking required through the third-floor desk, either in person or by phone. Policies may change to ensure fair access, but the maximum reservation remains two hours per session.

This studio is well-equipped for audio and video production, as well as digital and analog writing tools. Podcasters will find a dedicated station with professional recording equipment, including high-quality microphones, an audio mixer, and monitoring headphones. The space also supports video projects, offering a DSLR camera, green screen, lighting equipment, and lapel microphones. For post-production and design work, an iMac with Adobe Creative Cloud is available, alongside a document scanner and a digital drawing tablet (coming soon). Those interested in more tactile composition will also find three typewriters.

As this is a shared public space, it’s important to back up your work before leaving — librarians routinely clear digital workstations at the end of each session. If you need additional equipment, such as cameras or SD cards, be sure to request them from the service desk when booking your session.

The Vickery Meadow Branch

8333 Park Lane

Dallas, TX 75231

The Vickery Meadow Branch has a podcast booth available. However, it is not soundproof and is sometimes in use for other purposes, so it is important to call ahead. Same-day booking is available.

Note, from the library:

“The user shall be responsible for any and all loss, accident, neglect, injury, or damage to a person, life, or property, which may be the result of, or may be caused by, the user’s occupancy of the facility or premises.“

Houston Public Library

TECHLink Alief

11903 Bellaire Boulevard

Houston, TX 77072

TECHLink Dixon

8002 Hirsch Road

Houston, TX 77016

TECHLink Scenic Woods

10677 Homestead Road

Houston, TX 77016

TECHLink Walker

11630 Chimney Rock Road

Houston, TX 77035

Houston boasts the most extensive network of library-based creative resources in Texas, with specialized equipment and workspaces spread across four branch locations. However, unlike Austin and Dallas, where digital media labs are centrally accessible, Houston’s resources are located in branches to the southwest and north of downtown. While these locations offer a wide range of tools for artists, designers, and media creators, they may require extra planning to access, especially for those relying on public transit.

The Houston Public Library system offers a series of specialized creative spaces known as TECHLink, designed to support digital artists, designers, and multimedia creators. Like Dallas’s Story Center, these spaces require an orientation session before use, ensuring that attendees understand how to operate the equipment properly.

For those working in graphic design and multimedia, TECHLink provides interactive tablets and professional image creation and editing software. Additional tools, such as image scanners, AV digitization stations, VHS-to-DVD conversion setups, poster-sized printing, and digital artistry tablets, allow artists to bring their creative visions to life.

Video production resources are also available, offering an accessible environment for both beginners and professionals to film and edit projects. Whether creating short films, music videos, presentations, or stop-motion animations, users can take advantage of HD and 4K video cameras, DSLR photography cameras, moveable lighting equipment, a green screen wall with chroma key capabilities, and a digital teleprompter.

Beyond access to equipment, TECHLink also hosts workshops that introduce users to new creative techniques and digital tools. These sessions cover a range of topics, including embroidery design, 3D modeling, animation, logo design, and laser cutting and engraving.

For a visual overview of what’s possible with TECHLink’s resources, visit their online presentation or explore their full list of services at Houston Public Library TECHLink.

William Sarradet is the Assistant Editor for Glasstire.