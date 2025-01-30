Joan Mitchell Center Announces 2025 Artists-in-Residence

The Joan Mitchell Foundation has named the 35 artists selected to participate in residencies at the Joan Mitchell Center in New Orleans this year.

Established in 2015, the Center’s residency program is open to artists who have received a Joan Mitchell Foundation grant but have not participated in the residency, and New Orleans-based artists. Selected artists receive studio space, financial and materials support, and professional development opportunities.

This year’s artists were chosen by a panel of five jurors, including carole frances lung, Executive Director of Antenna in New Orleans, and an organizer, artist, and soft-power activist; MaPò Kinnord, a ceramicist and a professor of art and department chair at Xavier University in New Orleans; María Elena Ortiz, curator at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and previously a curator at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, where she spearheaded the Caribbean Cultural Institute; Pat Phillips, a painter and Joan Mitchell Foundation alumnus (Painters & Sculptors Grant, 2017; JMC AIR, 2023) who lives and works in Philadelphia; and Kristina Kay Robinson, a poet, writer, and visual artist born and raised in New Orleans.

In a press release, Christa Blatchford, the Executive Director of the Joan Mitchell Foundation, said, “The 2025 Artists-in-Residence reflect the essence of creativity and innovation to which Joan Mitchell was so passionately committed. Their varied artistic practices and viewpoints extend the Foundation’s commitment to nurturing visual artists during their creative journey, and we are pleased to be able to provide them the opportunity and resources to concentrate on art-making — in particular, as we celebrate Joan Mitchell’s centennial.”

Gabriel Martinez, Glasstire’s Editor-in-Chief, is the only Texas artist selected for the 2025 residency period. In 2022, José Villalobos and Sedrick Huckaby participated in the residency program. Mr. Martinez was a 2019 Joan Mitchell Foundation Painters & Sculptures Grant recipient. He explains that his art “explores relationships produced by the built environment and the body’s experience of history. It is a material reflection of the potential for culture to enable critical inquiry and engender social change.” Mr. Martinez has shared that during his residency, he plans to work on a large, 30-foot quilt piece.

See the full list of Joan Mitchell Center’s 2025 Artists-in-Residence via the foundation’s website.