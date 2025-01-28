Roberta Zertuche on the Power of Artistic Authenticity

Roberta Zertuche was born in Monterrey, Mexico, and raised between Reynosa and McAllen, TX. She is a cultural strategist, based in NYC, whose work focuses on bridging artistic practice with cultural ecosystems. She holds a B.A. in Art History and Criticism, with a concentration in Latin American Contemporary Art from the University of Texas at San Antonio and an M.A. in Art Business from Sotheby’s Institute, in New York City.

Her diverse portfolio includes past and present work with Ruiz-Healy Art, Department PR, MENTES, Casa Caché, Merrill Lynch, Scaleworks, Concordia Studio, and Mains De Vapeur, as well as institutions such as the Mexican Cultural Institute in San Antonio, Texas, the International Museum of Art & Science in South Texas, and SRISA Art Gallery in Florence, Italy.

In this interview, we explore her thoughts on the evolving art market, how artists can stand out while maintaining their authenticity, and the role of collectors in shaping a dynamic art community.

In this conversation, Roberta sheds light on the opportunities and challenges facing today’s art market. As Roberta reminds us, authenticity, collaboration, and courage are essential for artists to thrive in a constantly evolving landscape.

Seyde Garcia (SG): What is the current state of the art market in the border region?

Roberta Zertuche (RZ): The art market today is marked by contrasts. While the ‘blue-chip’ segment of the international market is experiencing a slowdown, there’s a surge of attention on emerging and mid-career artists. This growth isn’t just evident in sales but also in the rise of more inclusive and unconventional exhibition models.

We’re seeing exciting new formats like traveling galleries, pop-up shows, and collaborative projects that fuse art with gastronomy, design, and even hospitality. For example, some restaurants double as exhibition spaces, blending culinary and visual experiences. These shifts move away from the traditional ‘white cube’ gallery, reflecting how art is increasingly consumed in diverse and innovative ways.

SG: What advice would you give to emerging artists navigating this dynamic market?

RZ: My advice to artists is to use their creativity not only in the production of their work, but also in how they disseminate and share it. Thinking “outside the box” opens up opportunities to experiment and connect with audiences in more authentic and original ways. Creating experiences, collaborating with different disciplines, and venturing into innovative business models can be a powerful strategy to position yourself in this changing market.

Interdisciplinary collaborations between artists and other disciplines like gastronomy, design, or technology, can result in groundbreaking experiences that go beyond traditional exhibition spaces. Imagine a chef and a visual artist collaborating on a conceptual dinner where each dish reflects the narrative of a series of artworks. Such partnerships not only broaden audiences but also create fresh, immersive ways to engage with art. The key is to stay open-minded and seek meaningful connections with creatives who share a similar vision.

Recently, I visited a new restaurant in New York called Manuela’s. The space was like a gallery — you walk in, and the entire restaurant doubles as an exhibition space. These types of synergies are so exciting and align perfectly with adopting innovative exhibition models.

Also, adopt innovative exhibition models. Artists should think beyond the constraints of traditional galleries. Pop-ups, traveling exhibitions, or integrating art into hotels or restaurants offer opportunities to reach diverse and unexpected audiences. These alternative models provide flexibility and the freedom to experiment with formats that may not be feasible in conventional settings.

SG: How can artists leverage technology and social media to their advantage?

RZ: Digital platforms are incredibly powerful tools for democratizing access to art, but strategy is essential. Focus on quality over quantity — your content should reflect your artistic essence. Use platforms like Instagram or Substack to connect directly with audiences, sharing your creative process and personal story.

Authenticity is key. People today care about the “why” behind the art, not just the finished piece. Show what inspires you, what moves you, and the motivations behind your work. It’s not about creating a perfect narrative; it’s about sharing your truth. That’s what fosters genuine connections with viewers and collectors.

SG: What should artists avoid when entering the art market?

Avoid diluting authenticity for market trends. Chasing trends may seem tempting, but an artist’s unique perspective is their true strength. Tailoring work too much to fit market demands risks losing its impact and personal significance. Authenticity always finds its audience, even if it takes time.

Another thing is, don’t rely solely on institutional validation. While recognition from institutions is significant, artists shouldn’t wait for it to share their work. Many alternative paths exist to build a successful career. Creating an organic, loyal base and connecting directly with audiences can be just as rewarding, if not more so.

Remember, diverse opinions will always exist, but creative intuition should lead the way.

And don’t fear change or failure. Take Bárbara Miñarro as an example, who turned the pandemic into an opportunity to reinvent herself. Her fascination with bags inspired Breakfast Friend, a project where she hand-paints limited-edition collections in her San Antonio studio. Bárbara’s story is a reminder that challenges can spark innovation. For her, this venture became both a creative lifeline and a way to stay connected to her artistic practice.

SG: How important is authenticity for an artist?

RZ: Authenticity is everything. It’s one of the bravest and most powerful things an artist can embody. Art rooted in personal truth has the greatest impact — it resonates on a deeper level.

Look at Kat Cadena, a Texas-based multimedia artist and muralist. Her bold, emotive work celebrates the strength and vulnerability of women, incorporating symbols like medicinal herbs and flowers. It’s a tribute to tradition but also a bold statement against societal constraints.

Another example is Alexandra Álvarez, known as AVA. She’s a true Renaissance woman — an art historian, performance artist, and researcher pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of Vienna. Her work explores the intersection of art, science, and technology, while remaining deeply connected to human emotion. Both Kat and AVA show us that staying true to your roots and vision is the foundation for impactful art.

SG: What role can collectors play in this movement?

RZ: Collectors are vital. I encourage them to take risks and invest in artists whose work resonates with them, even if those artists haven’t been validated by institutions yet. By supporting emerging talent, collectors not only enhance their collections but also contribute to the growth and sustainability of the art ecosystem.

It’s about building a community where artists, collectors, galleries, and audiences collaborate to create a vibrant, dynamic, and inclusive art market.