In an email sent to Texas Biennial artists, Coka Treviño, Artistic and Creative Director of Big Medium, announced her departure from the Austin-based nonprofit organization.

Ms. Treviño noted, “After much reflection and with immense love for what we’ve done, I’ve decided to step away from my role at Big Medium… Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control, I will be unable to finish my work on the Texas Biennial program, a project of Big Medium, through its completion in June 2025.”

Ms. Treviño initially joined Big Medium in 2018, as Program Coordinator. She has held several positions at the organization over the past six years and was promoted to Curator and Artistic Director in May 2024 upon the announcement of the departure of longtime Executive Director and co-founder Shea Little. Also at that time, Big Medium announced a restructuring that would include hiring a Managing Director, a position that would focus on operations and management.

In Fall 2023, Big Medium relocated to South Austin, signing an 18-month lease in a temporary location at 4201 S. Congress Avenue, in a 14,000-square-foot building that previously housed a tech company. In January 2024, just a few months after moving into the space, the building was damaged by a fire. At the time, the organization launched a campaign to raise $25,000 to address the various needs that arose from the situation. It is unclear whether Big Medium raised the totality of those funds, but the space was repaired and has been operational since March 2024.

In the fall of 2024 Big Medium openly discussed its financial struggles noting that its programs were “at risk of ceasing.” This included well-known and impactful programs such as the artist-in-residence program at the LINE Hotel; the annual Tito’s Prize that awards $15,000 to an Austin artist; the Oliver Franklin Award, which awards $5,000 to women leaders in the arts; and the Texas Biennial. Simultaneously, the organization hired Dr. Latasha Carter as its Managing Director.

Jaime Salvador Castillo, the Vice President of Big Medium’s Board of Directors confirmed with Glasstire that Ms. Carter has also stepped down from her position. The board has released the following statement, “With the recent loss of staff, the Big Medium Board is actively engaged in assessing critical next steps with regard to organizational needs and upcoming programming.”

The board declined the opportunity to respond to Glasstire’s questions regarding the stability and future plans of the organization, which (according to Ms. Treviño) has a lease agreement at its current location through May 2026.

Ms. Treviño told Glasstire, “I’ve loved being part of Big Medium and serving my community, but after a few hard years I’m ready to be more intentional and thoughtful about my work, so I’m eager to take some time off to rest and continue with other projects. I am tremendously grateful to Shea for giving me the chance, and all the artists for believing in my work.”

Erika Mei Chua Holum, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Associate Curator at the Blaffer Art Museum at the University of Houston and one of the co-curators of the Texas Biennial, spoke with Glasstire about Ms. Treviño’s departure. She said, “Coka Treviño has been an integral part of the planning and production of the latest edition of the Texas Biennial. As co-curator, Coka’s voice has been invaluable since the inception of this iteration through her commitment to platforming artists with connections to Texas on both sides of the border. I have appreciated learning with and alongside Coka through her expansive work at Big Medium, The Projecto, and the Texas Biennial for the past six years.”

When asked about what is happening with The Projecto Gallery, her curatorial project that has been housed in Big Medium’s building, Ms. Treviño said she is pausing exhibitions. She noted that the initiative is continuing and she is currently in conversation with artists and potential partners.