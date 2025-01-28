In an email sent to Texas Biennial artists, Coka Treviño, Artistic and Creative Director of Big Medium, announced her departure from the Austin-based nonprofit organization.
Ms. Treviño noted, “After much reflection and with immense love for what we’ve done, I’ve decided to step away from my role at Big Medium… Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond my control, I will be unable to finish my work on the Texas Biennial program, a project of Big Medium, through its completion in June 2025.”
Ms. Treviño initially joined Big Medium in 2018, as Program Coordinator. She has held several positions at the organization over the past six years and was promoted to Curator and Artistic Director in May 2024 upon the announcement of the departure of longtime Executive Director and co-founder Shea Little. Also at that time, Big Medium announced a restructuring that would include hiring a Managing Director, a position that would focus on operations and management.
In Fall 2023, Big Medium relocated to South Austin, signing an 18-month lease in a temporary location at 4201 S. Congress Avenue, in a 14,000-square-foot building that previously housed a tech company. In January 2024, just a few months after moving into the space, the building was damaged by a fire. At the time, the organization launched a campaign to raise $25,000 to address the various needs that arose from the situation. It is unclear whether Big Medium raised the totality of those funds, but the space was repaired and has been operational since March 2024.
In the fall of 2024 Big Medium openly discussed its financial struggles noting that its programs were “at risk of ceasing.” This included well-known and impactful programs such as the artist-in-residence program at the LINE Hotel; the annual Tito’s Prize that awards $15,000 to an Austin artist; the Oliver Franklin Award, which awards $5,000 to women leaders in the arts; and the Texas Biennial. Simultaneously, the organization hired Dr. Latasha Carter as its Managing Director.
Jaime Salvador Castillo, the Vice President of Big Medium’s Board of Directors confirmed with Glasstire that Ms. Carter has also stepped down from her position. The board has released the following statement, “With the recent loss of staff, the Big Medium Board is actively engaged in assessing critical next steps with regard to organizational needs and upcoming programming.”
The board declined the opportunity to respond to Glasstire’s questions regarding the stability and future plans of the organization, which (according to Ms. Treviño) has a lease agreement at its current location through May 2026.
Ms. Treviño told Glasstire, “I’ve loved being part of Big Medium and serving my community, but after a few hard years I’m ready to be more intentional and thoughtful about my work, so I’m eager to take some time off to rest and continue with other projects. I am tremendously grateful to Shea for giving me the chance, and all the artists for believing in my work.”
Erika Mei Chua Holum, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Associate Curator at the Blaffer Art Museum at the University of Houston and one of the co-curators of the Texas Biennial, spoke with Glasstire about Ms. Treviño’s departure. She said, “Coka Treviño has been an integral part of the planning and production of the latest edition of the Texas Biennial. As co-curator, Coka’s voice has been invaluable since the inception of this iteration through her commitment to platforming artists with connections to Texas on both sides of the border. I have appreciated learning with and alongside Coka through her expansive work at Big Medium, The Projecto, and the Texas Biennial for the past six years.”
When asked about what is happening with The Projecto Gallery, her curatorial project that has been housed in Big Medium’s building, Ms. Treviño said she is pausing exhibitions. She noted that the initiative is continuing and she is currently in conversation with artists and potential partners.
It looks as if everyone quit – the only name listed on their about page under “staff” is the now former Managing Director, Dr. Latasha Carter. There used to be at least 4-5 names listed. Somethin’s up!
“…but after a few hard years I’m ready to be more intentional and thoughtful about my work….I’m eager to take some time off to rest….”
It’s not hard to read between the lines. Nonprofit boards and leaders, take note – stop running your staff into the ground.
I appreciate the first comment on this article. I used to work there. I left a job I loved in order to join Big Medium’s team, I was excited and hopeful to learn, contribute, and grow. It was one of the most disorganized, dysfunctional places I have ever worked. Working the Tours in Nov 2023 was a nightmare – we were expected to do heavy physical labor, long hours, and had to endure ridiculous demands. Shea was on his way out and always looked unwell/ unhappy. I resigned a few short months after getting hired because of how ridiculous the situation was getting – everything was messy, unstable, and unfriendly. Me and a coworker were hired and almost the entire time after getting hired we were told we may or may not have a job come January 2024 which had us not only disappointed but concerned about our livelihoods since we had just left our stable jobs to work there. We were more than understanding about the funding situation and know very well that nonprofits tend to struggle with $, but it was constantly dangled over our heads. When we resigned, not one but THREE people were hired to take our place (I thought there was no funding???) I was outspoken/sincere and resigned in December, and in my exit interview I asked that they take these issues to the board and absolutely nothing was done. I am sharing my last email to them.
” I was wondering if there is any update on my exit interview? I know it seems inconsequential or small, but I believe our (mine, A****, and apparently more than a few ex-employees’) experiences were valid and that it isn’t ok to blow us off considering we took the job and our positions seriously, showed you nothing but hard work and desire to grow with you all, not only that – it feels as though our livelihoods and time were not taken seriously.
I understand the fire was a frightening, tragic, and costly event that likely required a lot of your attention and resources. I understand you are probably burnt out. However, I find it very confusing and hurtful to hear that while we were told we may or may not have employment during our time there, were given little to no clear updates or prospects or even a chance… Big Medium went ahead and hired not one but three people to “replace” us. Not sure what the reasoning there was considering all the gripes I heard from you all about $, but it feels like a cruel joke. Coka went from being very communicative and reaching out to me in an overtly friendly way until I completed my exit interview -since there has been radio silence, zero of the support for my projects which she claimed to have, and no communication, I can imagine that only assumptions and deductions are being made, as opposed to engaging in productive discourse and conversation about why people keep leaving Big Medium.
I really cared and don’t appreciate yet again feeling discarded by my place of work. It happened at two of the most important jobs in my life and Big Medium is the last time. I know I am a hard, honest, respectful, and dedicated worker that has had to put up with years of toxic workplaces, sometimes being reduced to a “bitter disgruntled employee” for speaking up or trying to fight that toxicity with kindness and communication, and of course, for taking hard decisions to leave when it feels futile. If we aren’t supporting each other and helping each other thrive / stopping toxic behaviors and patterns, then what are we doing?”
I have had an ongoing monthly membership subscription to big medium for quite a while. I was hoping that whoever was in charge of the finances would let members know and canceled the subscriptions. I’m still getting charged and I have no way of canceling or contacting anyone. Does anyone have any contact info for anyone associated with big medium that is managing the closing of their books?
My only other alternative is to cancel my credit card, which is completely inconvenient.
Anyone else having this problem?
Hey Brie, I’m terribly sorry that this hasn’t been handled properly! Please email me with your information and I’ll connect you to the board directly since I don’t have access to your info. [email protected]