SMU’s Meadows Museum Opens Call for 2025 Moss/Chumley Award

by Jessica Fuentes January 26, 2025
The Meadows Museum at Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas has launched a call for applications for its 2025 Moss/Chumley North Texas Artist Award.

A photograph of artist Du Chau.

Portrait of Du Chau, courtesy of the artist

Each year since 1995, the Meadows Museum has honored a North Texas artist committed to community advocacy for the visual arts and who has a history of exhibiting professionally for a decade. Recent awardees include Du Chau (2024), Vicki Meek (2023), and Tamara Johnson (2022).

Artists working in genres of drawing, painting, sculpture, assemblage, construction, video, photography, performance, and installation are encouraged to apply. To be eligible, applicants must reside in one of the following North Texas counties: Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Parker, Rockwall, Tarrant, or Wise. This year’s cash award is $3,000.

The 2025 Moss/Chumley jury includes Martha Peters, an artist and the former Director of Fort Worth Public Art; Anna Smith, Curator of Education at the Nasher Sculpture Center; Olivia Turner, Curatorial Assistant at the Meadows Museum; Patricia Manzano Rodríguez, Curator at the Meadows Museum; Mr. Chau, a visual artist, former Moss/Chumley awardee, and co-founder of Goldmark Cultural Center; and Nishiki Sugawara-Beda, a visual artist and Associate Professor of Art, Director of Graduate Studies, Meadows School of the Arts, SMU.

Applications are due by Saturday, March 1. Learn more about the award and download the application at the Meadows Museum website.

