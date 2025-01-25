Surls + Locke Museum Announces Inaugural Exhibition

by Jessica Fuentes January 25, 2025
The Surls + Locke Museum in Cleveland, Texas, has announced that its inaugural exhibition, Heard of G.O.A.T.’s, will open on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

In April 2024, artists James Surls and Charmaine Locke announced their gift of 20 acres of land north of their studio and family land in Splendora to create the Surls + Locke Museum. In addition to the property, the artists have donated approximately 50 sculptures, more than 40 prints, and over 100 drawings. 

Heard of G.O.A.T.’s is curated by Mr. Surls and features works by 21 Texas artists, including Terry Allen, Billy Hassell, Ellen Tanner, Jack Massing, and Julie Speed. See a full list of the artists below. The works showcase the natural world, depicting birds, flowers, trees, and other organic forms, but on a deeper level, they explore concepts related to psychology and the human experience. 

According to a press release, the opening event, scheduled for April 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., coincides with the closing event for A Gift from the Bower. The day will include guided tours, a community luncheon, and access to nature trails.

An aerial image of the plan for the Surls + Locke Museum.

Surls + Locke Museum 2030 plan

Though this marks the first exhibition hosted by the museum, a physical facility is not expected to be completed until 2030. The organization’s aim is to create a 30,000-square-foot facility that would include several gallery spaces, an atrium, offices, a retail space, and a catering kitchen. Additional buildings for facilities equipment, collection storage, and an exhibition preparation and construction space are also in the plans. 

Learn more about the museum via its website.

Heard of G.O.A.T.’s artists

Terry Allen
John Alexander
Lynn Randolph
Sherry Owens
Billy Hassell
Sharon Kopriva
Ellen Tanner
Helen Altman
Ann Stautberg
James Drake
Bill Haveron
Carlos Canul
Tracye Wear
Jack Massing
Julie Speed
Charmaine Locke
Melissa Miller
Jim Love
David McManaway
Paul Manes
James Surls

