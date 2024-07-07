BOX 13 ArtSpace Opens Call for 2025 Exhibition Proposals

BOX 13 ArtSpace, the artist-run exhibition venue and studio complex in a former sewing machine factory and showroom in East Houston, has announced its open call for 2025 exhibition proposals. There is no geographic limitation to the call, however, the work submitted must not have been previously shown in Houston.

Exhibitions at BOX 13 run six to eight weeks and are held in four galleries: the Front BOX Gallery, which is a long, rectangular space that is 1,104 square feet; the Back BOX Gallery, another long, rectangular space that clocks in at 1,022 square feet; the Window BOX Gallery, which is at the corner of Harrisburg Blvd. and Cesar Chavez Blvd. and is best for work that presents like a window display; and the Upstairs BOX Gallery, a rectangular 1,417 square foot space.

Because BOX 13 has no staff and is completely volunteer-run, the organization notes that exhibiting artists “should be prepared to install their own work or make arrangements with a BOX member or a local to do so in [their] place.” Additionally, exhibiting artists are responsible for shipping, travel, and equipment expenses.

To apply for a show, artists must submit their CV and biography, a description of the show, and images. The submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. on August 5, 2024. Proposals will be reviewed by BOX 13 member artists, and notifications will be sent out by September 16. There are five exhibition slots available in 2025 (a show may be programmed in each of the four galleries for each exhibition time):

Saturday, January 4 – Friday, February 14

Saturday, February 22 – Friday, April 4

Saturday, May 24 – Friday, July 4

Saturday, August 30 – Friday, October 10

Saturday, October 18 – Friday, December 5 (includes a break for Thanksgiving)

To learn more and to apply, go here. Questions may be directed to [email protected].