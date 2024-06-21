Texas Women for the Arts (TWA), a statewide granting program of the Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT), has awarded $319,169 to arts organizations providing arts access and education to children across the state.

Established in 2005, TWA currently has over 220 members who raise funds to support art education initiatives that benefit Texas children. In nearly 20 years the group has awarded over 400 grants, totaling more than $4.3 million and impacting nearly 3.7 million young people. The funding supports community organizations, museums, after-school programs, summer camps, and other programs that offer music, visual arts, performing arts, dance, creative writing, and other artistic experiences.

In a press release, Linda LaMantia, the current Texas Women for the Arts Chair and recipient of the 2024 Champion of the Arts award, noted, “Bringing the arts to children across our state is so important; the Trust’s research has shown that involvement in the arts increases test scores, school attendance, graduation rates, and improves mental health and healing.”

See a full list of the grantees below. The 2024-2025 grant application cycle will open on October 1, 2024. Learn more about TWA via the TXCT website.

The 2024 Texas Women for the Arts Grantees:

ALMAAHH, Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural and Visual Arts & Archive Complex, Houston

Anderson Center for the Arts (formerly known as Harris County Cultural Arts Council), Houston

Anthropos Arts, Austin

Austin Opera, Austin

Austin Theatre Alliance, Austin

Bexar County Performing Arts Center, DBA Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, San Antonio

Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Dallas

Boys & Girls Club of McAllen, Inc., McAllen

Center for Women & Their Work, Austin

Corpus Christi Symphony Society, Corpus Christi

East Lubbock Art House, Lubbock

East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Tyler

Ellen Noel Art Museum of the Permian Basin, Odessa

Harbor Playhouse Company, Corpus Christi

IEA – Inspire, Encourage, Achieve, Beaumont

Kaleidoscope Youth Development Services, DBA Rhodes School for the Performing Arts, Houston

Lubbock Community Theatre, Lubbock

Swan Strings, Dallas

Texas Commission on the Arts, Statewide

Texas Cultural Trust, Statewide

Thank You Darlin’ Foundation, Fort Worth

The Contemporary Austin, Austin

Moody Foundation, Austin

The Opera Co., DBA El Paso Opera, El Paso

The Periwinkle Foundation, Houston

Tom Lea Institute, El Paso

Young Audiences of Northeast Texas, Tyler

Youth Orchestras of San Antonio, San Antonio