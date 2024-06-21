Texas Women for the Arts (TWA), a statewide granting program of the Texas Cultural Trust (TXCT), has awarded $319,169 to arts organizations providing arts access and education to children across the state.
Established in 2005, TWA currently has over 220 members who raise funds to support art education initiatives that benefit Texas children. In nearly 20 years the group has awarded over 400 grants, totaling more than $4.3 million and impacting nearly 3.7 million young people. The funding supports community organizations, museums, after-school programs, summer camps, and other programs that offer music, visual arts, performing arts, dance, creative writing, and other artistic experiences.
In a press release, Linda LaMantia, the current Texas Women for the Arts Chair and recipient of the 2024 Champion of the Arts award, noted, “Bringing the arts to children across our state is so important; the Trust’s research has shown that involvement in the arts increases test scores, school attendance, graduation rates, and improves mental health and healing.”
See a full list of the grantees below. The 2024-2025 grant application cycle will open on October 1, 2024. Learn more about TWA via the TXCT website.
The 2024 Texas Women for the Arts Grantees:
ALMAAHH, Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural and Visual Arts & Archive Complex, Houston
Anderson Center for the Arts (formerly known as Harris County Cultural Arts Council), Houston
Anthropos Arts, Austin
Austin Opera, Austin
Austin Theatre Alliance, Austin
Bexar County Performing Arts Center, DBA Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, San Antonio
Bishop Arts Theatre Center, Dallas
Boys & Girls Club of McAllen, Inc., McAllen
Center for Women & Their Work, Austin
Corpus Christi Symphony Society, Corpus Christi
East Lubbock Art House, Lubbock
East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Tyler
Ellen Noel Art Museum of the Permian Basin, Odessa
Harbor Playhouse Company, Corpus Christi
IEA – Inspire, Encourage, Achieve, Beaumont
Kaleidoscope Youth Development Services, DBA Rhodes School for the Performing Arts, Houston
Lubbock Community Theatre, Lubbock
Swan Strings, Dallas
Texas Commission on the Arts, Statewide
Texas Cultural Trust, Statewide
Thank You Darlin’ Foundation, Fort Worth
The Contemporary Austin, Austin
Moody Foundation, Austin
The Opera Co., DBA El Paso Opera, El Paso
The Periwinkle Foundation, Houston
Tom Lea Institute, El Paso
Young Audiences of Northeast Texas, Tyler
Youth Orchestras of San Antonio, San Antonio