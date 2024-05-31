Big Medium Names 2024 Winner of $15,000 Tito’s Prize

by Jessica Fuentes May 31, 2024
FacebookTwitterEmail

Big Medium, a nonprofit arts organization in Austin, has named Bella Varela as the 2024 Tito’s Prize awardee. Ms. Varela will receive $15,000 of unrestricted funds and will have a solo show at Big Medium in 2025.

A headshot of artist Bella Maria Varela.

Bella Maria Varela

Ms. Varela holds an MFA in Photography from the University of Arizona and a BA in Mass Communications with a minor in 2D Media Studies from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She is currently an Instructor of Record at the School of Art and Art History at the University of Texas at Austin. 

Ms. Varela draws on the rich history of rasquache in both her found object and textile installations and video works. Her pieces are often playful while maintaining a serious critical lens, and explore themes of immigration, family, gender identity, and sexuality. 

An installation image of a work of art by Bella Maria Varela.

Bella Maria Varela, “Purple Unicorn,” 2021, steel rods, dye-sublimation fleece print, fleece blanket, cinder blocks, cowboy boots, steel rods, 60 x 80 inches.

In a press release, Ms. Varela stated, “Through my multimedia practice I have developed my own hybrid language to visualize my family’s migration from Guatemala through the U.S.-Mexico border to Washington DC and the shores of New England.”

This year the Tito’s Prize winner was selected by a curatorial panel that included Dr. Anita Bateman, Associate Curator in the Department of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Dr. Leigh A. Arnold, Curator at the Nasher Sculpture Center, and Coka Treviño, Curator and Artistic Director at Big Medium.

Learn more about the 2024 Tito’s Prize Winner via Big Medium’s website

0 comment

You may also like

Art for Art: Big Medium’s Fourth Annual Art...

June 17, 2019

Third Annual Art Swap in Austin This Saturday

June 19, 2018

Big Medium Relocates to South Austin

November 20, 2023

West Austin Studio Tour Announces 2019 Artists

March 9, 2019

Top Five: September 27, 2018

September 27, 2018

Rebranded Austin Arts Festival Adds an Art Fair...

April 7, 2016

Artists: Don’t Just Go to EAST, Be a...

June 21, 2018

Big Medium and The LINE Austin Announce the...

February 12, 2022

Celina Zisman Named Inaugural Recipient of the Oliver...

November 6, 2022

Temporary Public Art Installed in Austin Parks

November 3, 2013

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: