Top Five: May 30, 2024

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. LUBAINA HIMID: MAKE DO AND MEND

The Contemporary Austin

March 1 – July 21, 2024

From the Contemporary Austin:

“Lubaina Himid (b. 1954, Zanzibar; lives and works in Preston, UK) is the recipient of the 2024 Suzanne Deal Booth / FLAG Art Foundation Prize, which is envisioned as a transformative award for the artist and the community in Austin. Over a four decades-long career, Himid has explored and expanded the possibilities of painting and storytelling to depict contemporary everyday life and to fill in gaps within art history through the depiction and centering of Black figures and experience.

Self-described as a painter, cultural activist, witness, storyteller, and historian, Himid has been an especially influential figure within the British Black arts movement in the 1980s and a champion of women artists through her role as a teacher, curator, critic, and organizer. Lubaina Himid: Make Do and Mend debuts two new bodies of work created specifically in response to the context of the Jones Center at The Contemporary Austin.”

2. Lovers & Fighters: Prints by Latino Artists in the SAMA Collection

San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA)

April 20, 2024 – April 18, 2025

From SAMA:

“Lovers & Fighters: Prints by Latino Artists in the SAMA Collection highlights works featuring imagery and subjects related to concepts of love, power, and struggle. Romantic couples, heart motifs, boxers, and wrestlers evoke ‘lovers’ and ‘fighters’ and serve as points of departure to explore these seemingly opposing concepts. However, the prints on view reframe and expand upon those subjects, offering nuanced interpretations of emotions that go beyond stereotypes of romance and violence.

The focus on printmaking also demonstrates the medium’s influence in Latino art history—from politically engaged works produced at the Taller de Gráfica Popular printmaking collective in 1940s Mexico City to Chicano activism in the United States during the ’60s and ’70s and today’s community-based studios, including Self Help Graphics in Los Angeles and Coronado Studio in Austin. The medium’s capacity to produce multiple prints enables accessibility to a broad audience while its ability to capture bold, graphic imagery provides a resounding platform for the artist’s voice.”

3. Cara Barer: Bibliomania

Catherine Couturier Gallery (Houston)

May 18 – June 22, 2024

From Catherine Couturier Gallery:

“Catherine Couturier Gallery is thrilled to announce its upcoming exhibition showcasing Cara Barer’s captivating transformation of books into stunning works of art. Barer’s unique artistic process involves sculpting and dyeing books, then photographing them in beautiful abstract compositions. Through her artistry, Barer not only breathes new life into old books but also initiates a dialogue about the evolving nature of physical books in today’s digital age.”

4. Miguel Sbastida: Future Reefs

The Power Station (Dallas)

April 3 – July 1, 2024

From Picnic Curatorial Projects at The Power Station:

“If I could talk to a coral reef, I would ask them to tell me how it is to live on the sea bed, in a parallel world but on this same Earth. I wonder about the adaptative superpowers of all the creatures that live there, and their voices too. I wonder if they know we are here roaming the dry soil and changing the Earth system at large. I wonder, if they can hear the sounds of our oil rigs and our motorboats and if they enjoy the chatter of airplanes passing by the sky. I wonder if they know about deep sea mining and if, as trees in a forest, they also feel the death of neighbor reefs to blast ﬁshing and trawling. I wonder if they can hear the silence emanating from their bleached bodies and I can’t fail to wonder if they might speak to us as well. I can’t imagine how it must feel to be cooked alive, in an ocean of warming, acidifying waters; but if I could, I would ask them to tell us their story, through the embodied knowledge that they are, as one of the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth.”

5. Catherine Czacki: universe will take it

Co-Opt Research and Projects (Lubbock)

May 25 – August 18, 2024

From Co-Opt Research and Projects:

“Catherine Czacki is an artist, writer, musician, and educator of Polish/Tatar and American descent living in Las Vegas, New Mexico. Czacki’s practice incorporates ceramics, metal, paper mache, found objects, fabric, wood, eco resin, painting, drawing, critical theory, poetry, and sound. Czacki’s art has been exhibited nationally and internationally. Czacki’s scholarly work intersected de/anti/post colonial studies with thinking through terminologies imposed on artists that can limit the understanding of artistic and social roles in communities, such as the term outsider. Additional fields of study are gardening, DIY repairing and building, herbalism, human, animal, plant, material relationships, organic communities, everyday histories or folklores and the diasporic and wide traveling evil eye which intersects with Czacki’s own familial past.”