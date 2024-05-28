Five-Minute Tours: “Mami Wata Afrofuturism: 500 Years Back to the [Afro][F]uture” at HMAAC

by Glasstire May 28, 2024
Mami Wata Afrofuturism: 500 Years Back to the [Afro][F]uture at Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC). Dates: April 12 – June 29, 2024.

Featured Artists: Arnold J. Browne, Carla Jay Harris, Lewinale Havette, Miatta Kawinzi, Abi Salami, Lakea Shepard, Ramond Thompson, JR.

Via HMAAC:

The Houston Museum of African American Culture is thrilled to present Mami Wata Afrofuturism:500 Years Back to the [Afro][F]uture, curated by HMAAC’s Chief Curator Christopher Blay. The exhibition envisions the future through the lens of the past. It focuses on works by artists of the African Diaspora who consider the transatlantic and trans-Mississippi delta journeys of black people across waters, carrying with them histories, mythologies, and cultures towards new futures.

