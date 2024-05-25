San Anto Cultural Arts Appoints New Executive Director

San Anto Cultural Arts (SACA), a San Antonio-based community development organization and arts incubator, has appointed Cuauhtli Reyna as its new Executive Director. Mr. Reyna has been in the interim leadership position since previous director Ben Tremillo stepped down in October 2023.

In an email newsletter announcing the appointment, Ernesto Olivo, SACA’s Board Chair, stated, “During the seven-month period of transition management and leading the organization, Cuauhtli demonstrated that he is the ideal person to continue to fulfill our organizational mission while maintaining and building upon the successes of the last 30 years. Cuauhtli has a deep understanding of San Antonio’s Westside and a demonstrated knowledge of and commitment to community development through grassroots, community-based arts.”

Prior to serving as the interim Executive Director, Mr. Reyna was SACA’s El Placazo Coordinator, managing the community newspaper that is part of the organization’s programming. Born and raised in Del Rio, Texas, Mr. Reyna got his start at Casa de la Cultura, a mural-based organization that served as inspiration for SACA. He participated in Casa de la Cultura as a student and later worked there as an instructor. While studying at Texas State University, he worked at various nonprofits, including the San Antonio Youth Centers and SACA.

Following his time living and working as a Son Jarocho musician and laudero, a craftsperson who builds and repairs string instruments, in Veracruz, Oaxaca, Puebla, and Mexico City, Mr. Reyna returned to San Antonio and co-founded El Tallercito de Son, a collective of musicians who share the tradition of Son Jarocho through free community workshops. Mr. Reyna also serves on the board of Conjunto Heritage Taller.

Mr. Reyna commented, “I’m excited to be taking this next step alongside San Anto’s crew of staff, artists, and community members. There’s a lot we want to see done here on the Westside and I’ll be glad to figure out how to get us there.”

In the role of Executive Director, Mr. Reyna will oversee the day-to-day operations of SACA, fundraise to support the organization’s operations and programs, and will lead the organization’s staff, volunteers, and participants.