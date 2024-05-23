Dallas Museum of Art Announces 2024 Awards to Artists

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) has announced the recipients of its 2024 Awards to Artists, including 17 artists who will receive a total of over $40,000.

Each year the DMA presents monetary awards to artists through three funding programs: the Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award, the Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award, and the Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant. In the granting program’s 54-year history, nearly $1 million has been awarded to more than 420 artists. This year marks the largest number of awards granted.

The DeGolyer grants are awarded to artists between the ages of 15 and 25 who reside in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arizona, or Colorado. These funds are intended to support the purchase of art materials and equipment, rent studio spaces, and support research and transportation. The Kimbrough grants are available to artists under the age of 30 who reside in Texas. This award also supports costs associated with art production, as well as international travel to attend exhibitions such as the Venice Biennale. The Dozier travel grants are awarded to practicing professional artists over the age of 30 who live in Texas. These funds are intended to support enrichment-related travel — i.e. travel costs unrelated to residency programs or exhibitions in which the applicant is featured.

This year’s guest juror was Kyle Hobratschk, a multidisciplinary artist and the founder and director of the 100 West – Corsicana Artist and Writer Residency. In a press release, Mr. Hobratschk said, “The breadth and depth of this applicant pool prove and promise a creative class critically significant for Texas expression, well beyond the grants’ awardees. I am very honored to have had the opportunity to come to know these artists through their applications, and I look forward to seeing what their practices bring next.”

2024 Clare Hart DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award recipients:

Katie Covarrubias

Abigail Albano Payton

Reyna Ramirez

Sheridan Hines

Quinn Espinoza

Elijah Ruhala

Joy Reyes

2024 Arch and Anne Giles Kimbrough Fund Award recipients:

Alexis Pye

Christina Hahn

Marley McMilian

Alicia Parham

Kelsha Reese Spencer

Nicholas Gully

2024 Otis and Velma Davis Dozier Travel Grant recipients:

Hakeem Adewumi

Armando Sebastian

Donna Zarbin-Byrne

Gavin Morrison