Lawndale Announces “The Big Show” 2024 Artists

Lawndale, a Houston-based multidisciplinary contemporary art center, has announced the 90 artists selected by guest juror Dr. Laura Augusta for this year’s iteration of The Big Show.

First launched in 1984 as the East End Show, The Big Show is Lawndale’s annual exhibition featuring works by artists living within a 100-mile radius of the organization. This year, Ms. Augusta selected 140 artworks from over 1,000 entries. Erika Alonso, Ian Gerson, and Julon Pinkston are among the selected artists. See the full list below.

In an announcement by Lawndale, Ms. Augusta shared, “With 140 works in this edition of The Big Show, we barely scratch the surface of this city. And yet, there are shared and unexpected conversations unfolding across the exhibition: Anxieties about the natural world partner with quiet observations of human impact on the landscapes around us. The quiet interiority of loss and remembrance sits alongside insistent whimsy and colorful playtime. Dynamic abstractions engage histories of color and form while skillful explorations of figuration reflect Houston’s many communities.”

The exhibition will be on view from June 7 through August 17. A public opening reception will be held on Friday, June 7, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with remarks by Ms. Augusta and an announcement of awardees at 6 p.m. Learn more about the exhibition at Lawndale’s website.

The Big Show 2024 Selected Artists

Isela Aguirre, Josh Alan, Erika Alonso, Sallie Barbee, Darla Barolini, Beatriz Bellorin, Maria Bordelon, Betty-Ann Brose, Via Aphrodite Cabanez, Chelsea Clarke, Katie Coleman, Alexandra Constantinou, Carol Sandin Cooley, Margaux Crump, Sandra de la Rosa, Nabila Dadabhoy, Laura De Leon, April DeConick, Jacinto Deleon, Roslyn M. Dupré, Jake Eshelman, Jailyne España, Diana-Sofia Estrada, Jen Figueroa, Julia Fisher, Brent Fogt, Farima Fooladi, Madelyn Foutz, DIXIE FRIEND GAY, Abigail Garcia Garza, Ian Gerson, MICHAEL GODOY, Caroline Gray, Katie Hagar, Jeanette “Joy” Harris, Lucy Malone Haslam, Juliette Hemingway, Michael Horvath, Mayra Huerta, Aisha Imdad, Cedric Ingram, Sarah Jentsch, Heather L. Johnson, Jeanne Jones, Caro Kroger, Joana Liu, Steve Louis, Renata Lucia, Elias John Lytton, Jennifer Marion, Carrie Green Markello, Jennifer K. G. Martin, Sofia Mekonnen, Jade Elizabeth Mellor, Lorena Molina, Venessa Monokian, Mark Nelson, Lay-Ing Oji, Carolina Otero, Annette Palmer, Jin Park, Naomi Peterson, Jessica Phillips, Ellen Phillips, Julon Pinkston, Gladys Poorte, Cary Reeder, Winifred Riser, Lia Rodi, Henry G. Sanchez, Michelle Schoenberg, Caz Scott, Lauren Selden, Adrienne Simmons, Kylie Sivley, Kaylan Smith, Carole Smith, Margaret Smithers-Crump, Gretchen Bender Sparks, Dreana Booker, Lisa Urban, Pavlina Vagioni, Elizabeth Waggett, William Warden, Lillian Warren, Michelle Whitney, Chris Wicker, AmyBeth Wright, XZZX, and Grace Zuñiga

Disclosure: Glasstire is the media sponsor of the 2024 Big Show.