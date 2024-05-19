Art Dirt: “Problemista”: Magical Realism in the Art World

by Glasstire May 19, 2024
Two people walk down a manhattand street. One carries byndles of paintings while the other checks their phone.

A scene from “Problemista”

William Sarradet and Gabriel Martinez discuss the Julio Torres film Problemista and its depiction of the difficulties of succeeding in the contemporary art world.

“One of my favorite things about art film is that it certainly can follow a conventional narrative arc; it doesn’t just have to be talking about Snow White and Prince Charming.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Art Dirt: What Does it Mean to “Make it” in the Art World?
Reason: Problemista Is a Magical Realist Fable About the Absurdity of America’s Immigration System
Glasstire: POWER in the Contemporary Art World
The Verge: Problemista is a surreal fairy tale about finding the people who truly see you

