Art Dirt: “Problemista”: Magical Realism in the Art World

William Sarradet and Gabriel Martinez discuss the Julio Torres film Problemista and its depiction of the difficulties of succeeding in the contemporary art world.

“One of my favorite things about art film is that it certainly can follow a conventional narrative arc; it doesn’t just have to be talking about Snow White and Prince Charming.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

