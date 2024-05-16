Top Five: May 16, 2024

Glasstire counts down the top five art events in Texas.

1. SEEING A WORLD BLIND LEMON NEVER SAW

African American Museum (Dallas)

November 11, 2023 – May 30, 2024

From the African American Museum:

“Featuring the photography of Alan Govenar, the 34 large images of rural East Texas and early Dallas neighborhoods interrogate the landscapes of the legendary blues singer Blind Lemon Jefferson, lyricizing the environment and experiences where Jefferson was born and lived. Govenar’s compelling photographs of Jefferson’s environment are characterized by chromatic elegance and depth. The images encapsulate the spectrum of human experience. The photographs’ clear tonal contrast of light and shadow evokes a timeless quality that transcends the boundaries of time and gives Govenar’s photographs universal appeal.”

2. Xu Bing: Word Alchemy

Asia Society Texas Center (Houston)

February 22 – July 14, 2024

From Asia Society Texas:

“Xu Bing: Word Alchemy assembles more than 50 of Xu Bing’s most important woodcut prints, videos, drawings, installations, and other ephemera representing almost 50 years of the artist’s creative output. Starting with Xu’s early engagements with social realism and Western art historical traditions alike, the exhibition charts the evolution of the artist’s linguistic experiments which challenge and expand not only the history of Chinese landscape painting, but the canons of contemporary art.”

3. Gabriela Rodriguez: In Love with Everything

Hinovations Art Gallery (McAllen)

April 6 – May 24, 2024

From Hinovations Art Gallery:

“Hinovations Art Gallery is very proud to exhibit the artwork by esteemed artist, Gabriela Rodriguez. Gabriela’s journey as an artist has been one of dedication, passion, and immense talent. Having been a longtime art student, her evolution as a creator has been nothing short of inspiring.

Working primarily with digital or acrylics, Gabriela is in love with all things weird. Spaces that should not exist and entities that should not exist in those spaces. A bangus fish with octopus arms and donuts that turn into pineapple rings. The mind is surreal and rebellious, a channel for escapism. Daydreaming is the switch from reality to imagination, and the tendency to remain in fantasy to avoid the harsh reality of everyday life. Through her work, Gabriela challenges herself to see just how weird her imagination can get.”

4. Catie Poneck: The Weaker Vessel

Mercury Project (San Antonio)

May 3 – 20, 2024

From Mercury Project:

“Catie Poneck is a born and raised San Antonian. Catie feels that to have grown up in such a historic and colorful city has deeply impacted her work. Her childhood home, a slightly dilapidated hundred-year-old house, filled to the brim with color, books, words, and animals of all kinds, instilled in her the idea that one can never have too much life or love. And so it is no shock at all that Catie decided she wanted to embrace the world by filling it–with words and art and political thoughts, with food and plants and paper mache objects, with questions and speculations–and always with passion–especially passion.”

5. Sherri Cobb: GALAXIA

Main Gallery Smithville

May 18 – June 1, 2024

From Main Gallery Smithville:

“GALAXIA, an intriguing series of neo-abstract expressionist paintings by native Texan Sherri Cobb, currently based in Brooklyn, New York.”