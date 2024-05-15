Spoiler Alert: Alex Garland’s “Civil War”

There is some ambiguity in Alex Garland’s Civil War, as much of the criticism has said, but less than has been suggested. The best reviews of the film I read were by Richard Kreitner in Slate, a history of fiction in the years before and after the Civil War of the 1860s, and Manohla Dargis’ review of the film in the New York Times.

There is absolutely nothing equivocal in the two sequences in which randos use the war as an excuse to exercise their prejudices and brutally kill people they don’t like. Sentiments such as these have been voiced in our time, even by members of Congress. One of these characters, played by Jesse Plemons, wears rose-colored glasses indicative of the alternate reality in which he has chosen to live. He questions people he encounters, “Where you from? What kind of American?” A journalist who answers “Hong Kong” receives the retort “China” and a bullet in the chest.

Civil War seems to start an unspecified number of years in the future, but within sight of contemporary imagination. There are no futuristic details to encourage an audience response based in fantasy. A big hint of the timeframe is that the President is in his 22nd Amendment-defying third term. That, in and of itself, is a narrative justification for the war. That the film doesn’t present this as the spark of the war in text, voiceover, or through the mouth of a character, is a good thing — not the fence riding implied by several reviews I read.

The cowardly presidential character is clearly an analogue to Trump. The film opens with the President practicing exaggeration for a speech in which he will lie about an imaginary victory. He has dissolved the FBI and refers to the press as enemies. All straight up references to the sorts of things Trump likes to say.

The President is played by Nick Offerman, an actor best known as the xenophobic Ron Swanson from the show Parks and Recreation. Aspects of this character bleed into his portrayal of the President — his authority can’t quite be taken seriously.

Six songs are featured and are perfectly chosen and timed in their insertion into the film. None of them are contemporary, the most recent being “Breakers Roar” by Sturgill Simpson from 2016. The other five are from the sixties, seventies, and eighties. These songs are not offered as time and place signifiers, but ride the story and integrate into the film as emotional timbre and pace.

There are several images that haunt: the red stripes of a gently wind-blown American flag superimposed with the leaves of a tree; the lead journalist (Kirsten Dunst) laying on the ground wishfully staring into some fragile flowers in the foreground; a concrete overpass from which two people are hung with “go Steelers” sprayed painted on it in times past.

This photo, taken outside of the theater where I saw the film in Socorro, New Mexico, is the most ambiguous thing I experienced that day.