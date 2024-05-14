The National Endowment for the Arts has posted the guidelines for its annual Our Town grant program, which funds creative placemaking initiatives.

The Our Town program supports projects that integrate arts, culture, and design into community-strengthening efforts. Unlike most other NEA grant opportunities, Our Town requires a partnership between a nonprofit organization and a local government entity. Grants range from $25,000 to $150,000 and require a non-federal matching grant.

Selected projects are meant to be a catalyst for long-term change. Proposals should center equity, be tailored to a specific community’s needs and opportunities, and demonstrate the role the arts will play in enhancing the community. Last year, three Texas projects were granted funding. In Dallas, The Nasher Sculpture Center was awarded $100,000 in support of the development and installation of a temporary public art piece memorializing the Tenth Street Freedman’s Town. In Fort Worth, Transform 1012 N Main Street received $50,000 toward its design and planning for an artist live-work space at a former Ku Klux Klan auditorium. In Seguin, Teatro de Artes de Juan Seguin received $50,000 in support of its artist residency program and the creation of community-based public artworks.

In its 2025 Our Town guidelines, the NEA has stated that it is “particularly interested in arts, culture, or design projects that address health/well-being, transportation/infrastructure, or climate-related challenges within a community.” It also notes that projects for stand-alone work, such as a public art installation, a mural, or a festival, are not competitive for this grant.

The application is a two-part process with the first deadline on August 1, 2024 and the second part open from August 8 through 15. Additionally, there will be an Our Town guidelines webinar hosted on Thursday, June 13, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. (EDT. Register for the webinar here. Live Q&A sessions via Zoom will take place on June 25, July 10, July 23, and August 8 (links for these sessions are available here).

Download the full 2025 Our Town grant program guidelines from the NEA website.