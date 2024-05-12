Tickets Now Available for the Rockport Art Festival

The Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) has opened ticket sales for the 56th annual Rockport Art Festival, presented by Salemi Ace Hardware.

The festival was launched in 1969 and now sees approximately 10,000 attendees and hosts 120 artists from across the U.S. Additionally, since 1993, the festival has named a Master Artist, whose work is featured in a solo show and who provides an original artwork to the annual Art Auction Gala, which takes place the night before the festival begins. The 2024 Master Artist is Patsy Lindamood, a Huntsville-based creative who works in watercolor pencil, graphite, and soft pastels.

In a press release, Karen Ernst, chairperson of the Rockport Art Festival, remarked, “Over the past 55 years, the Rockport Art Festival has become a cherished tradition over the July Fourth weekend on Aransas Bay in the heart of Rockport-Fulton and we’re thrilled to once again welcome artists, patrons, and tourists to this vibrant gathering. This event promises a delightful festival atmosphere, celebrating creativity at its finest and offering a prime opportunity to acquire unique, original artworks spanning various mediums and price ranges.”

The festival will take place on Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 7, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Festival Grounds at Rockport Harbor. Throughout the weekend there will be a variety of activities such as live music inside an air-conditioned 14,000-square-foot tent, family-friendly arts and crafts, and food and beverage options. Additionally, the Art Festival Store will be open with various items for sale, including a t-shirt designed by a Rockport-Fulton Middle School student.

Currently, tickets can be purchased via the RCA website. The weekend before the event, tickets will also be available in-person at RCA. Single-day tickets are $10 and two-day tickets are $15. Children 12 and under have free admission. Learn more about the event and purchase tickets via the RCA website.