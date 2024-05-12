Next week, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) will present the 12th edition of its Five Funny French Films festival. The weekend event showcases a lineup of comedies from France, all presented in French with English subtitles. See the schedule below with descriptions provided by the MFAH.

Admission to the screenings is $10, with MFAH members, adults 65 years old and above, and students with IDs receiving a $2 discount. Films shown on Friday and Sunday will be screened in the Brown Auditorium inside the Caroline Wiess Law Building, and Saturday’s films will be in the Lynn Wyatt Theater inside the Nancy and Rich Kinder Building.

Friday, May 17

The (Ex)perience of Love (Le syndrome des amours passées)

Directed by Raphaël Balboni and Ann Sirot

(Belgium/France, 2023, 89 minutes)

7 p.m.

Rémy and Sandra are unable to conceive a child because they suffer from “Past Love Syndrome,” according to their doctor. In order to be cured, they must sleep once again with each of their former lovers. This sexy comedy premiered in the Director’s Fortnight at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. For adult audiences only.

Our Tiny Little Wedding (Notre tout petit petit mariage)

Directed by Frédéric Quiring

(France, 2023, 83 minutes)

9:15 p.m.

Happy couple Lou and Max badly want to adopt a baby. They’ve created a picture-perfect profile, including lying about their income, families, and living situation. Now all that’s left is to get married — in the simplest, smallest wedding possible. But their intimate little ceremony gradually turns into a huge and unconventional wedding bash! Family, friends, and even the adoption agent show up to take part in an explosion of utterly incredible zaniness.

Saturday, May 18

Mr. Putifar’s Wacky Plan (Les Vengeances de Maître Poutifard)

Directed by Pierre-François Martin-Laval

(France, 2023, 80 minutes)

7 p.m.

As a middle-school teacher, Robert Putifar was teased by students during his entire career. After 37 years of torment, a bitter Putifar finally retires in the home he still shares with his mother. Deep in his secret man cave, the former teacher plots revenge on the first kids who made his life miserable 20 years ago. Putifar’s revenge plan is going well, until his elderly mother discovers it . . . and makes it even better! As a team, this unlikely duo turns out to be extremely efficient!

The Madness Express (Veuillez nous excuser pour la gêne occasionnée)

Directed by Olivier Van Hoofstadt

(France, 2023, 88 minutes)

9:15 p.m.

Railroad ticket controller Sébastien gets promoted and plans to move with his pregnant fiancée. Sébastien must pass a performance evaluation on his last day on the job, but he learns the inspector is the one known as “crazy.” Yet Sébastien’s nightmare is just beginning: he realizes that his colleague who did not get promoted is on board and irrationally set on revenge. Get ready for the most unhinged and hilarious wild ride!

Sunday, May 19

The Crime Is Mine (Mon crime)

Directed by François Ozon

(France, 2023, 102 minutes)

5 p.m.



After a struggling actress stands trial for the murder of a lascivious producer in 1930s Paris, she ascends to scandalous stardom. A new life of fame, wealth, and tabloid celebrity awaits — until the truth comes out. Isabelle Huppert appears as a fading silent-film star in François Ozon’s frothy story of murder, romance, blackmail, girl power, and a bit of French film history. As Paste observes, “the costumes by frequent Ozon collaborator Pascaline Chavanne are all divine, with not a wig out of place. The Crime Is Mine has layers of textbook farce decorated with a confectioner’s critique.”