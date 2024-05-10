Five-Minute Tours: Ziesook You at Dougherty Arts Center, Austin

by Glasstire May 10, 2024
Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits, and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitionsLet’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Ziesook You: Scent of Austin at Dougherty Arts Center, Austin. Dates: March 23 – April 20, 2024.

Via Dougherty Arts Center:

“Ziesook incorporates symbolism inspired by Broq-pa floral traditions to capture intimate, multi-layered portraits. She began working with this theme in 2016, taking photos of her twin daughters, and has since expanded her subjects to include single mothers, seniors, and people with multi-cultural backgrounds. Since moving to Austin two years ago, Ziesook has begun work on her Scent of Austin series, utilizing flora and fauna from central Texas in her photographs of Austinites.”

