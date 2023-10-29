Eureka Gilkey Departs Project Row Houses; Danielle Burns Wilson Named Interim Executive Director

Eureka Gilkey, who has served as Executive Director of Project Row Houses (PRH) for eight years, has departed the organization. Danielle Burns Wilson, Curator & Art Director for the organization, has been named Interim Executive Director.

After Linda Shearer retired as PRH’s Executive Director in April 2015, the organization made some changes. At the time, Rick Lowe, who founded PRH with six other artists in 1993, stepped into the position of Founding Director and Ms. Gilkey was appointed Executive Director. Previously, Ms. Gilkey worked in Washington D.C., where she served in a number of government roles, including as the Senior Advisor and Director of Intergovernmental Affairs for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs and Outreach for the Democratic National Convention Committee, and as a White House Liaison for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. In the subsequent years, Mr. Lowe’s day-to-day role at the organization diminished; in 2016, he joined the University of Houston as a professor.

In Ms. Gilkey’s tenure at PRH, the organization undertook a major renovation of the Historic Eldorado Ballroom, received a $400,000 grant from The Kresge Foundation as part of its creative placemaking initiative, and was also awarded many other significant grants and gifts.

The PRH Board of Directors shared the following statement with Glasstire: “In her eight years with Project Row Houses, Eureka has helped us grow to what we are today. And we appreciate what we have all achieved under her leadership. Please be assured that the organization is in a strong position and focused on making this transition in a thoughtful and intentional manner that aligns with our values and vision. We will seek a new leader who reflects our mission and can guide the organization into a new decade of growth and opportunity.”

The statement continued, “As we begin the search, Danielle Burns Wilson has graciously agreed to step in as Interim Executive Director. She and the Board, with the support of the PRH team, are committed to continue our work, celebrate 30 years of Project Row Houses, and rededicate ourselves to the community and our mission.”

Ms. Burns Wilson has served as the Curator & Art Director of PRH since July 2021. She has also held the position of adjunct professor at Lone Star College since 2010. Prior to her work at PRH, she served as the Curator and Manager of the African American Library at The Gregory School (2009-2021) and Curator of the Houston Museum of African American Culture (2010-2012). Ms. Burns Wilson holds an MA in Art History from City University of New York – Brooklyn College and a BA in History and Political Science from Prairie View A&M University.