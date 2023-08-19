A New Female-Owned Ceramic Art Space Opens in Houston

HTX Clay, a new artist- and woman-founded collaborative art space, is hosting a grand opening event today, August 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Launched by Jessica Gutierrez (Jessica Gutierrez Studios) and Abbi Edmonson (Box Sparrow Studio), the space offers two levels of memberships that provide access to the facility, equipment, and programs. Beyond membership opportunities, HTX Clay also offers individual and group lessons. The space has ten pottery wheels, multiple tables for hand-building with clay, and three Skutt brand kilns. Additionally, members will have access to on-site instructors to help guide them and answer questions during the making process.

In a press release announcing the grand opening, Ms. Edmonson explained, “This has been a dream of mine for more than a decade. I was working at a studio in Atlanta with a similar business model, but when I moved to Houston I realized there was nothing like it. Most ceramic classes were 7- to 8-week-long classes and when I started teaching students they would express that they needed more time and space and frequency of meeting times.”

HTX Clay is located just north of downtown at 2205 North Main Street. Choosing an accessible location was important to the founders; Ms. Edmonson noted that being near downtown and on a Metro Rail stop would allow the new organization to reach a wide range of audiences.

Ms. Gutierrez added, “We are really leaning into the collaborative nature of the studio, because we hope to create a space where members can feel inspired, have coffee, and talk to others. Members can come in even if they aren’t physically touching clay. The community aspect is big for us.”

Ms. Guiterrez holds a MS in Nursing and serves as the Communications Chair of ClayHouston, a nonprofit organization. Ms. Edmonson holds a BFA in Ceramics and Painting and is currently an MFA candidate at the University of Houston in the sculpture department. She also serves as a Past President for ClayHouston and helps curate exhibitions at the Lanecia Rouse Tinsley Gallery.