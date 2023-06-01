Five-Minute Tours: Jennifer Steinkamp at Landmarks, Austin

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Jennifer Steinkamp: EON at Landmarks, Welch Hall, College of Natural Sciences, University of Texas, Austin. Dates: Opened September 10, 2020 (permanent installation).