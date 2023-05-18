Artpace Announces 2023 Summer and Fall International Artists-in-Residence

Artpace San Antonio, a nonprofit residency program, has announced its 2023 Summer and Fall International Artists-in-Residence.

The Summer 2023 Resident Artists, Xin Liu (London, England), Michi Meko (Atlanta, Georgia), and Ryan Takaba (San Antonio, Texas), were selected by guest curator Alejo Benedetti. Mr. Benedetti serves as the Acting Curator of Contemporary Art at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas. He is also a previous contributor to Glasstire. The Fall 2023 Resident Artists, Sandra Brewster (Toronto, Canada), Aeron Bergman and Alejandra Salinas (Detroit, Michigan), and Alexandra Robinson (Austin, Texas), were selected by guest curator Missla Libsekal. Ms. Libsekal is an independent curator, writer, and cultural producer based in Vancouver, Canada.

Each artist will participate in the three-month residency, during which they will be provided with a studio/exhibition space, a furnished apartment, access to a van, a $6,000 stipend, and a production budget of up to $10,000.

Next week, a welcome dinner at Artpace will be held for the summer artists. Liberty Bar, a local restaurant, will provide the main course and attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite dish, side, or dessert to share. Each of the summer artists will be in attendance and will present about their work, starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Click here to make a reservation.

Learn more about the Summer 2023 Resident Artists below, via descriptions provided by Artpace.

Xin Liu (b. 1991, Xinjiang/China) is an artist and engineer. Ms. Liu graduated from MIT Media Lab with a Master’s degree in Media Arts and Sciences after her MFA from Rhode Island School of Design and a B.E from Tsinghua University in Beijing (Measurement, Control Technology, and Instrument). Ms. Liu creates experiences/experiments to take measurements in our personal, social, and technological spaces in a post-metaphysical world: between gravity and homeland, sorrow and the composition of tears, gene sequencing, and astrology. Her recent research and interest center around the verticality of space, extraterrestrial explorations, and cosmic metabolism.

In the summer of 2015, multidisciplinary artist Michi Meko almost drowned. Mr. Meko shares, “Inviting this life changing event’s influence into my studio practice, my recent paintings and sculptures focus on the African American experience of navigating public spaces while remaining buoyant within them.” Mr. Meko received a BFA in Painting from the University of North Alabama. He has exhibited widely, most recently holding solo exhibitions at Susan Inglett; New York, Kavi Gupta, Chicago, Illinois; Galerie Myrtis, Baltimore, Maryland; Richmond Museum of Fine Art, Richmond, Virginia; and more.

Ryan Takaba is a material artist whose sculptures, tableaux, and installations are centered around a study of scientific reason and the power of belief. His interest in materials as it pertains to science, exploration of process and duration, chance and unpredictability stems from his training and education in the ceramic discipline. Mr. Takaba earned an MFA in Ceramics from Kent State University and a BFA in Ceramics from the University of Hawaiʻi.