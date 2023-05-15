This and That: Heather Sundquist Hall and Camp Bosworth by Caleb Bell May 15, 2023 FacebookTwitterEmail “This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed. Today: RVs Heather Sundquist Hall, “Giddy Up”, 2023, gouache and ink on paper, 20 x 14 inches. Included in “SPARKLE TOWN” at Webb’s Fair & Square in Fort Davis Camp Bosworth, “RV #1 Pulling Bikes”, 2022-23, graphite on cut wood, 8 x 17.5 inches. Included in “RV LIVIN'” at Webb Gallery in Waxahachie Heather Sundquist Hall, “Sparkling Spot”, 2022, gouache and ink on paper, 10 x 10 inches. Included in “SPARKLE TOWN” at Webb’s Fair & Square in Fort Davis Camp Bosworth, “RV #14 Pulling Mucho Bikes”, 2022-23, graphite on cut wood, 10 x 13 inches. Included in “RV LIVIN'” at Webb Gallery in Waxahachie 0 comment You may also like Top Five: Ten Texas Artworks About America July 5, 2018 Top Five: September 13, 2018 September 13, 2018 Kelly To Take Reins At Old Jail Art... June 4, 2016 Checking in With: Camp Bosworth April 11, 2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Our Favorite Online Artist Shops December 17, 2020 Camp Bosworth Will Make the New Cardinal’s Staff October 14, 2016 Bring Along Your Cadillac, Leave My Old Wreck... May 5, 2015 All of Our Guns, Part 1 December 13, 2015 Ten Texas Artworks About America July 4, 2018 Top 5: August 6, 2014 August 6, 2014 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ