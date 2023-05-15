This and That: Heather Sundquist Hall and Camp Bosworth

by Caleb Bell May 15, 2023
“This and That” is an occasional series of paired observations. See past “This and That” posts here. – Ed.

Today: RVs

A painting of an unnaturally tall RV, in front of a desert landscape.

Heather Sundquist Hall, “Giddy Up”, 2023, gouache and ink on paper, 20 x 14 inches. Included in “SPARKLE TOWN” at Webb’s Fair & Square in Fort Davis

A drawing of an RV on plywood.

Camp Bosworth, “RV #1 Pulling Bikes”, 2022-23, graphite on cut wood, 8 x 17.5 inches. Included in “RV LIVIN'” at Webb Gallery in Waxahachie

A painting of a small camper RV in front of a blue sky.

Heather Sundquist Hall, “Sparkling Spot”, 2022, gouache and ink on paper, 10 x 10 inches. Included in “SPARKLE TOWN” at Webb’s Fair & Square in Fort Davis

A drawing of an RV, on a cutout of plywood.

Camp Bosworth, “RV #14 Pulling Mucho Bikes”, 2022-23, graphite on cut wood, 10 x 13 inches. Included in “RV LIVIN'” at Webb Gallery in Waxahachie

