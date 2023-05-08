City of San Antonio to Host Panel Discussion on the Legacy of Artist Jesse Treviño

This week, the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts & Culture is planning a program in honor of the legacy of artist Jesse Treviño, who died earlier this year.

On Wednesday, May 10, in collaboration with the San Antonio Public Library, the City is holding a panel discussion moderated by Ellen Riojas Clark, Professor Emerita at the University of Texas at San Antonio. Ms. Clark Riojas holds a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction, an MA in Bicultural Bilingual Studies, and a BA in Elementary Education and Early Childhood Education, and was a close friend of Mr. Treviño’s.

In a press release, Ms. Riojas Clark remarked, “It is critical to support the legacy of Jesse Treviño, a very important Latino visual artist from San Antonio, Texas. His work impacts us on a daily basis for those of us who live here. His history, ideology, artistic journey, personal growth and identity development – it is all crucial for us to learn about him because his work depicts our faces and communities.”

The discussion, titled Su Vida y Arte, will feature panelists Cesar Martinez, a San Antonio-based Chicano artist, veteran, and peer of Mr. Treviño; Anthony Head, author of the book Spirit: The Life and Art of Jesse Treviño; Gabriel Quintero Velasquez, the President and CEO of the Avenida Guadalupe Association, and friend of the artist; and Randy Beamer, an award-winning news anchor, host of KLRN’s On the Record, and also a friend of the artist. The panel will take place at the Central Library, where Mr. Treviño’s 14-by-8-foot autobiographical painting, Mi Vida, is currently on display as part of a two-year loan from art collector Cindy Gabriel.

Krystal Jones, Executive Director of the Department of Arts & Culture, stated, “We are honored to host Jesse’s esteemed colleagues on this panel in a format that is free and open to all because he made art accessible to all – in large scale formats that truly show the values and themes that many San Antonians resonate with. However, his work transcends beyond just one community or group. Mexican Americans, veterans, survivors, people who deal with mental health issues and more can truly see themselves reflected in his collection of his works. We are grateful for his legacy and contributions.”

Su Vida y Arte will take place at San Antonio’s Central Library (600 Soledad Street) on Wednesday, May 10, starting at 6 pm. For more information, visit the City of San Antonio’s website.