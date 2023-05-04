“Sightlines” Ceases Publication, Remains as an Archive

On Monday, May 1, via a social media post, Sightlines, an Austin-based arts and culture online magazine, announced that it has ceased publishing, effective immediately.

Sightlines was launched in 2017 by writer and critic Jeanne Claire van Ryzin, who had previously worked as a full-time arts reporter for the Austin American-Statesman, a daily newspaper covering Texas’ capital city. In 2016, Ms. van Ryzin was let go from that full-time position, and was notified by the publication that she would be replaced by occasional freelance writers.

In its five years of operating, Sightlines published over 500 articles covering the visual arts, and a total of 1,600 pieces in a variety of categories. Though many of the articles focused on Austin, others expanded outside the region, covering events, artists, and the performing arts across Texas and beyond. Ms. van Ryzin told Glasstire that over 60 writers and photographers contributed to the publication. According to GuideStar, a website that presents profiles and data about nonprofit organizations, in its fifth year, Sightlines reported reaching 400,000 readers annually. Notably, last year, Ms. van Ryzin was among the awardees of the 2022 Rabkin Prize, which includes a $50,000 prize.

According to the post made by Ms. van Ryzin via the publication’s various social media platforms, the decision to cease publication was not made lightly. And while no new content will be produced by the publication, Ms. van Ryzin noted that the website “will remain online as a resource and archive.” In her post, she hinted that there are other projects she will be turning her focus toward, but she did not provide additional details.

Hundreds of people responded and commented on the announcement; the overwhelming sentiments were of gratitude for the years the publication ran, sadness for the loss of the publication, and hopeful excitement for what is to come from Ms. van Ryzin.

Caleb Bell, an arts writer who contributes to an array of publications including Sightlines (and Glasstire), noted, “Sightlines covered a lot of artistic territory, including exhibitions, performances, film, architecture, and literature. It was a great resource, especially regarding the Austin art scene. I know its closure will be felt by many.”