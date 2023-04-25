Moody Center for the Arts Hosts Booking Signing and Launch Party

This Wednesday, April 26, at 6 PM, the Moody Center for the Arts at Rice University, will host a book signing and launch party for William A. Camfield and his co-authors, celebrating the recently published fourth and final volume of the catalogue raisonné of French avant-garde painter Francis Picabia.

Mr. Camfield holds a BA from Princeton University and an MA and PhD in Art History for Yale University. He moved to Houston in 1964 and initially worked as a Professor of Art History at the University of St. Thomas before taking a position at Rice. During his time at Rice, Mr. Camfield received grants and fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the American Philosophical Society, and the American Council of Learned Societies. He continues to hold the role of Joseph and Joanna N. Mullen Professor of Art History Emeritus | Modern and Contemporary Art at the university. His book, Marcel Duchamp, Fountain, published by the Menil Collection, is considered required reading about the artist.

Mr. Camfield, who co-founded the project in 1990, and his collaborators have been long at work on the catalogue raisonné, which charts the five-decade career of Mr. Picabia. Co-authors of the four volumes include Candace Clements, an independent art historian and scholar based in Houston; Arnauld Pierre, professor of art history at Université Paris-Sorbonne; and Beverley Calté, an independent scholar and current president of the Comité Picabia, Paris.

The event will include a brief slide presentation, comments by the authors, and light refreshments. Learn more and RSVP for the free program at the Rice University website.