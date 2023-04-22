The Menil Collection and Ruby City Announces New Hires

The Menil Collection in Houston and Ruby City in San Antonio have announced new appointments related to art handling and conservation.

Rebecca Rabinow, director of the Menil Collection announced the appointment of Dr. Corina Rogge as Director of Conservation. Ms. Rogge holds a PhD in Chemistry from Yale University and a BA from Bryn Mawr College. Currently she serves as the Andrew W. Melon Research Scientist, a role that works with both the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and the Menil Collection. Additionally, she is the Vice President and a fellow for the American Institute of Conservation, a national association for conservators and allied professionals who preserve cultural heritage.

In a press release, Ms. Rabinow remarked, “As the third person to lead this department established upon the museum’s founding more than 35 years ago, Dr. Rogge brings exceptional enthusiasm, curiosity, deep intellect, and understanding to the role. An internationally recognized conservation scientist, she is committed to working with our team of respected conservators who specialize in a wide range of media, from paintings to objects to works on paper.”

In this role, Ms. Rogge will oversee the department’s work to document, examine, and conserve artworks. Ms. Rogge will begin her position on June 1, 2023.

Earlier this week via social media, Ruby City announced the appointment of Ethel Shipton as Lead Preparator and Facilities Manager. In its announcement, the organization acknowledged that Shipton has worked as a contractor on several recent projects, including the installation for Tangible/Nothing and the newly opened Amy Cutler: Past, Present, Progress. Ms. Shipton was recently named Executive Director of Sala Diaz, a volunteer position that she will continue to maintain alongside her work at Ruby City.

In the online announcement, the organization noted that, “As Lead Preparator & Facilities Manager [Ms. Shipton] has already helped brainstorm and implement many changes that continue to enhance the Ruby City campus, including how works of art are installed and how our spaces are experienced by the public.”

Ms. Shipton began her role at Ruby City on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.