Glasstire’s Auction Will Go Live Online Tomorrow, April 21

Ed. note: we will update this post with a link once the auction goes live on April 21. If you would like to be among the first to receive the link, please email us at [email protected].

Glasstire is pleased to announce its 2023 online auction, which is happening in conjunction with the 2023 Glasstire Party. Set to run from April 21-28, 2023, this auction features artworks by 40 artists from across Texas. Bidding will be open to anyone interested, and will occur online for the duration of the auction.

As Glasstire is a nonprofit, we rely on this fundraiser to help support our publication. Proceeds from the sale of works in the auction are split between the contributing artists and Glasstire, meaning that by purchasing an artwork you’re directly supporting both our publication and independent Texas artists. Pieces in the auction range in style, size, and price — there truly is something for everyone.

Works from the auction will be on display at The Glasstire Party, which is happening April 28th in Houston. If you would like to support Glasstire and attend this year’s event, please go here.

Auction items in addition to those listed below include: a book and tote bundle from the Menil Collection Bookstore; a custom portrait commission by Houston artist Sarah Fisher; and all-inclusive guided trips for either one person or two people to Mexico City from AtravesArte Experiences.