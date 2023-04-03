Monthly Second Saturday Art Walk Returns to Rockport

The Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) has announced the return of a monthly art event in partnership with Moon Over Water Gallery and Artisan Market as well as other local galleries, restaurants, and businesses.

Originally established in 2019 as Art Loop, the monthly event highlighting art, food, and entertainment has been renamed the Austin Street Art Walk, and will kick off this weekend. It will now take place from 10 am to 6 pm on the second Saturday of each month, from April through December.

In a press release, RCA’s executive director Luis Purón commented, “Now that we have opened a campus dedicated to the Arts in the heart of our city, we are excited to collaborate with other art venues and businesses to create a cohesive, all-day activity once a month for the enjoyment of locals and visitors. We believe the event will be yet another plus for Rockport as it will draw more tourists and provide an economic boost to our community.”

Twin sisters Sharen Chatterton and Karen Rester, who are co-owners of Moon Over Water Gallery and Artisan Market, located one block south of RCA, have worked to revive the downtown event. Ms. Chatterton and Ms. Rester have helped organize and gather input from local businesses, including Wind Way Gallery, across the street from RCA, and The Gallery at Anita Diebel Studio, located a few blocks north.

Ms. Chatterton remarked, “Our local businesses are very enthusiastic about Art Walk, which promotes our amazing galleries, art spaces and supporting businesses of Austin Street, including shops, restaurants and other venues. The events will showcase our vibrant art culture and will connect visitors to a diverse network of places where they can learn about, enjoy and even purchase original art. It’s a great opportunity for artists, artisans, art lovers, art collectors and supporters of the arts to come together each month.”

The inaugural Austin Street Art Walk will take place this Saturday, April 8. The free event will include art demonstrations, artworks in a variety of mediums, such as paintings, ceramics, jewelry, photography, and textiles, live music by Love Me Last, food, and more. Learn more about the event via its Facebook page.