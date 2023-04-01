ALMAAHH Announces Juried Exhibition and Symposium

Advocates of a Latino Museum of Cultural and Visual Arts & Archive Complex in Houston, Harris County (ALMAAHH) has announced its inaugural juried art show and symposium.

Launched in the fall of 2021, ALMAAHH aims to create a cultural and visual arts center in Houston that will feature and support Latino arts and artists. Last August, the organization announced a call for artists for a juried exhibition that would commemorate ALMAAHH’s second anniversary, running from November 12 through December 2. However, the exhibition had to be postponed and will now take place later this month.

The exhibition, Latinx Artists for ALMAAHH: We Are Houston, was juried by Maria C. Gaztambide, Executive Director and Chief Curator of Public Art University of Houston System, and Gilbert Vicario, Chief Curator at the Pérez Art Museum Miami. The jurors selected 65 artworks by 33 artists, including Julia Barbosa Landois, Guadalupe Hernandez, Alejandro Macias, and Delilah Montoya. See a full list of participating artists below. Five artists from the show will be chosen to be 2023 ALMAAHH MFAH Studio Artists; the organization will share more information about this partnership in the near future.

A preview of the exhibition will take place on Friday, April 14 from 6:30 pm to 8 pm, and then We Are Houston will open to the public on Saturday, April 15. Opening day will kick off at 11 am with a symposium on the State of Latinx Visual Art, featuring Ms. Gaztambide and Mr. Vicario in conversation with Maria Elena Ortiz, Curator at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, and Susana Bautista, an expert on Chicano/Latino art who is the former director of the Pasadena Museum of California Art. Following the symposium, a ribbon cutting will take place at 12:30 pm and the exhibition will be open to the public from 1 pm to 5pm.

Latinx Artists for ALMAAHH: We Are Houston will be on view at POST HTX (401 Franklin St. Houston, TX. 77201) from April 15 through May 12, and will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

Selected artists:

Erika Alonso

Wood Fancher Anthony

Darwin Arevalo

Julia Barbosa Landois

Beatriz Bellorin

Carolina Borja

Angel Castelan

Paula Cordoba

Sandra De La Rosa

Luisa Duarte

Gustavo Eduardo

Theresa Escobedo

Ibsen Espada

Nela Garzon

Suzy Gonzalez

Valerie Gonzalez

Celea Guevara

Guadalupe Hernandez

Marcos Hernandez

Saul Hernandez

Marisa Cigarroa Heymach

Alejandro Macias

Gabriel Martinez

Arielle Masson

Delilah Montoya

Carlos Ocando

Carolina Otero

Susan Plum

Gladys Poorte

Viri Ramos

Gerardo Rosales

Henry Sanchez

Alexander Squire

Suzy Villarruel