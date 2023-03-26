Art Dirt: What You Don’t Know About Public Art, Part 1

by Glasstire March 26, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail
A long pedestrian tunnel features a colorful carpet and wall paneling, making the pedestrian feel like they're underwater.

Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, “Aquarius Art Tunnel,” permanent installation in Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Brandon Zech talks with Houston artist Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, who recently completed a large-scale installation in Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, about the possibilities and pitfalls of making a pubic art project.

“They don’t teach you business 101 in art school.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

Related Readings:
Glasstire: Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee and other Texas Artists Commissioned to Create Public Art at Bush Intercontinental Airport
Glasstire: Houston Airports System Announces “Largest One-Time” Addition to Its Art Collection
Glasstire: Houston Airports Names New Public Art Program Director and Curator
Glasstire: New Public Art Coming to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport
Glasstire: Tommy Gregory Leaves Houston Airport System for a Job in Seattle
Glasstire: Houston, We Have a Problem: Clingy Murals
Glasstire: Art Dirt: The Things They Don’t Teach You in Art School

0 comment

You may also like

Cruz Ortiz’s “Dream Song Tower” Comes to San...

December 2, 2017

Open Call for $38,000 Public Art Project in...

March 15, 2019

Mini Murals Project Comes to Austin

December 10, 2018

Criticizing Public Art: San Antonio’s City Council is...

March 19, 2017

Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee and other Texas Artists Commissioned...

January 5, 2022

Artists: An $847,000 Open Call for Art at...

November 28, 2018

Rolling Along: Linnea Glatt’s “Harrow” Returns to Lubben...

January 17, 2022

Houston artists are good at this public art...

June 29, 2014

Art Dirt 9: Please Stop Painting the Electrical...

August 13, 2017

Landmarks at UT Austin Announces New Public Art...

March 10, 2019

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: