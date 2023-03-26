Art Dirt: What You Don’t Know About Public Art, Part 1

Brandon Zech talks with Houston artist Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee, who recently completed a large-scale installation in Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, about the possibilities and pitfalls of making a pubic art project.

“They don’t teach you business 101 in art school.”

To play the podcast, click on the orange play button below. You can also find Glasstire on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

If you enjoy Glasstire and would like to support our work, please consider donating. As a nonprofit, all of the money we receive goes back into our coverage of Texas art. You can make a one-time donation or become a sustaining, monthly donor here.

