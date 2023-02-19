James Turrell Skyspace to Come to Fort Worth Later This Year

by Jessica Fuentes February 19, 2023
A new James Turrell Skyspace installation will debut in southwest Fort Worth later this year. The artist has light-filled installations in dozens of locations across the world, including two Skyspaces in Houston and one in Austin on the University of Texas campus. Notably, Mr. Turrell’s 2003 Tending (Blue) installation at the Nasher Sculpture Center in Dallas, has been closed since 2012, when the construction of a nearby building encroached on the viewing space of the work.

A digital rendering of James Turrell's "Keith House Skyspace," featuring several pews in a room with a rectangular skylight.

Rendering of the interior of James Turrell’s “Keith House Skyspace.”

The Keith Skyspace will be a permanent installation at Keith House, a meeting space in Fort Worth with a two-acre campus that will be available to rent for weddings, private group meetings, and community events. The concept for the space is inspired by traditional Quaker meeting houses. Mr. Turrell is himself a Quaker, and has created works for other meeting houses, including One Accord at Live Oak Friends Meeting in Houston. Construction began on the building in December 2022. The 3,200-square-foot building includes a 40-by-20-foot lobby and a 40-by-40-foot central space, which will be home to the Skyspace. This main space will be able to accommodate up to 120 visitors. 

A floor plan drawing of the interior of Keith House including a gallery space, the James Turrell Skyspace, and storage areas.

Floor Plan for Keith House in Fort Worth, 2022. Design by Bennett Partners.

A bird's eye view drawing of the Keith House building footprint and the two-acre property.

Site Plan for Keith House in Fort Worth, 2022. Design by Bennett Partners.

Outside of events, visitors to the space will need a reservation for the artwork’s daily sunrise and sunset viewings. During the viewing sessions, the roof of Keith House will open to reveal the sky, however, if there is inclement weather, the roof will stay closed and a light sequence will be on view. Keith House has noted that an entry fee will be charged for reservations, but has not listed any specific information.

A digital rendering of the exterior of Keith House in Fort Worth.

A digital rendering of the exterior of Keith House in Fort Worth. Design by Bennett Partners, 2022.

According to the building’s website, “The building and commissioned artwork are a gift from Meta Alice Keith Bratten (1926–2007) to the people of Fort Worth.” Entrada of Texas, a nonprofit organization established in 2018, will own and operate the house. The organization has plans to continue to add artistic experiences “in unexpected settings” throughout the city.

