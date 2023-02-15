Five-Minute Tours: John Clement at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston

by Glasstire February 15, 2023
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

John Clement: Eye of the Storm at Gallery Sonja Roesch, Houston. Dates: February 13th – March 4th, 2023.

0 comment

You may also like

This and That: Kristen Cochran / Ken Kagami...

June 28, 2017

Top Five: May 4, 2017

May 4, 2017

Glass Houses 26: Jonathan Leach

February 24, 2013

Drawings!: My Favorites From Houston 2012

December 29, 2012

Five-Minute Tours: Myke Venable at Gallery Sonja Roesch,...

September 21, 2022

Sustainable Practice: Paul Middendorf

December 4, 2012

Five-Minute Tours: Don Glentzer at Gallery Sonja Roesch,...

January 11, 2022

Abstraction Packed

February 19, 2012

Houston Fine Art Fair

September 15, 2012

The Houston Fine Art Fair and The Texas...

June 27, 2011

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: