Meadows Museum Names Amanda W. Dotseth as Director

Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas has named Amanda W. Dotseth as the new Linda P. and William A. Custard Director of the Meadows Museum. Ms. Dotseth has served as the director ad interim and curator of the museum since 2021, upon the death of its director, Dr. Mark A. Roglán.

In a press release announcing the appointment, SMU President R. Gerald Turner remarked, “As a scholar, collaborator and arts leader, Amanda Dotseth brings a unique understanding of the important mission and role of the Meadows Museum. In addition, her many years as curator, then interim director have prepared her to position the Museum for the future while understanding its legacy.”

During her nearly 20 years at the Meadows, Ms. Dotseth has contributed to and curated over 30 exhibitions, overseen the expansion of the museum’s collection, and published extensively on Spanish art, of which the Meadows has a significant collection. Additionally, she has helped to extend the reach of the museum through cultivating partnerships with international art institutions, including Museo Nacional del Prado, Fundación ARCO, and Museo del Traje in Madrid; the National Gallery of Ireland in Dublin; the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam; and the Museo del Arte Abstracto Español in Cuenca.

Ms. Dotseth received her MA in Art history from SMU and also holds a PhD in medieval Spanish art from Courtauld Institute of Art (University of London). Throughout her career she has spent an extensive amount of time in Spain, including her time as a predoctoral fellow at the Instituto de Historia (2012-2015) and as a Fulbright Scholar researching restorations of Spanish medieval churches (2003-2004).

Samuel S. Holland, Algur H. Meadows Dean for SMU Meadows School of the Arts, stated, “I look forward to seeing the new directions in which Dr. Dotseth will take the Museum, through her collaborative and innovative leadership, and strong curatorial voice.”

Ms. Dotseth commented, “The Meadows Museum has been a part of my professional DNA for two decades; to now be at the helm of the institution as the Linda P. and William A. Custard Director during the next phase of the museum’s life is a great honor. I look forward to building upon and expanding the Museum’s existing strengths as we reach out to the next generation of scholars, students, and museum-goers.”

Ms. Dotseth will assume the new role on March 2, 2023 and will be the first female director of the Meadows Museum in its nearly 60-year history.