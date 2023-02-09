Five-Minute Tours: Jay Shinn at Moody Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Jay Shinn: The Light Within at Moody Gallery, Houston. Dates: January 14 – February 25, 2023.

Via Moody Gallery:

“Moody Gallery is pleased to announce an exhibition of new work by Jay Shinn. The Light Within, Shinn’s second exhibition with the gallery, acknowledges the artist’s commitment to painting. Known for his multi-layered artistic practice and three-dimensional installations, Shinn now returns to a practice of painting. These works bring with them a culmination of experiences from his various approaches to art making.

The exhibit is composed of eight somewhat large-scale works on both shaped canvas and wood panel. As the previous installation works were often site-specific, these paintings incorporate the positive/negative space in a way to become a part of the wall and the room. These outward shapes have informed and led the images’ final outcome through the painting process. The results bring forth Shinn’s ongoing interest in light, form, optical and physical presence.

‘His works are playful yet minimal, constant and ever-changing, simple yet highly refined, mathematical but fun, and last but not least, old school while being thoroughly modern and even high tech. In any case, the optical devices and illusions he so skillfully employs lead us to question what we see instead of simply believing it. In that sense his work is outright philosophical because it is seeking truth and can cause a meditational or even spiritual effect like a mandala through its form and shape.’ -Dr. Till Richter, excerpts from the essay ‘Seeing is Believing: About the Optical and the Spiritual in the Work of Jay Shinn,’ Berlin, Germany 2022

Jay Shinn (b. 1957, Magnolia, Arkansas) lives and works between Dallas, New York, and Berlin. He received his BFA from the Kansas City Art Institute and attended the Skowhegan School of Painting and Sculpture as well as the Memphis College of Art. His residencies include Yaddo and Art Omi, both in New York; Takt Residency, Berlin, Germany; Crow Collection of Asian Art, Dallas; Virginia Center for Creative Arts; and Vermont Studio Center. Shinn’s work is in numerous public and private collections including Houston Intercontinental Airport, Houston Hobby Airport, DFW International Airport, The State Department (Washington, D.C.), Texas A&M University, Microsoft Corporation, Fidelity Investments, Tom Ford Collection, Langham Hotel (Chicago), W Hotel (Dallas), among others.

The exhibition Auf der Seite des Licht / The Side of Light, an eight-year survey of the artist’s work, was on view at the Till Richter Museum in Buggenhagen, Germany through January 5, 2023. Lineage, on view at 375 Hudson Street in New York City through February 10, 2023, features Shinn’s paintings and earlier neon work.

Moody Gallery is open Tuesday – Friday 10:30 am – 5:00 pm and Saturday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. To make an appointment to view the exhibition, please call or email the gallery at 713-526-9911 or [email protected]. Jay Shinn | The Light Within can also be viewed online.”