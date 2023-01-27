The 20th Annual Clay Expo is Coming To Rockport

Over the weekend of February 4 and 5, the Gulf Coast town of Rockport will play host to its 20th annual Clay Expo. The two-day event will be held for the first time inside the Rockport Conference Center (The ROCC), part of the new Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA) campus.

Currently, The Expo’s Bountiful Bowl Pottery Fair website lists twenty exhibitors. These include Amy Lancaster, Al Hokesema, Jen Hokesema, Ann Feldmier, Barb Francis, mom and daughter duo Bobbie & Megan McCrea, Brendy Vaughn, Cat Wammack, Kassie Dilworth, Kris Jorgensen, Kit Davis & Michael Polkinghorne of Gnome & Fairy Pottery, Michelle Cuevas, Mike Anderson, Nathaneal Huffman, Nichole Schiller & Adam Haney of A&N Ceramics, Ross de la Garza, and Vicky Phillips. Alongside their exhibited pieces will be a silent auction featuring bowls by the artists.

Luis Purón, executive director for the RCA, said in a press release that the organization was “proud to be the official new home for the annual Clay Expo,” and called the event a “win-win for everyone.” Proceeds from admission and the silent auction will help fund the Aransas County Council’s Aging’s Meals on Wheels program. According to the press release, that program “delivers 150-200 fresh meals to homebound Seniors each and every day.”

The Expo will be open Saturday, February 4, from 10 am – 5 pm, and Sunday from 11 am – 3 pm. Daily tickets are $10. The timeline of the Clay Expo aligns with Rockport’s Saturday night art walk and the RCA’s opening reception for Birds in Art, a curated group exhibition that is well explained by its title. Visitors hungry for more ceramics will also be able to experience Arkansas potter Winston Taylor’s exhibition Contemporary Clay, also currently on view at the RCA.

For more information and a detailed schedule of the Clay Expo, visit bountifulbowl.org, and for more on RCA, visit rockportartcenter.com.