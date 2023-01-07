The Cedars Union Opens Applications for 2023-2024 Studio Space

The Cedars Union, a nonprofit arts incubator in Dallas, has opened applications for its fourth artist cohort.

Formed in 2015, The Cedars Union opened its 7,000-square-foot building, the Annex, in 2018 to provide studios and shared workspaces for artists. The organization hosts 14 to 18 artists in studios for an 18-month period. During this time, Cohort Artists are provided with affordable studio space, 24/7 access to tools and equipment, artist member critiques, and programs led by their peers. Studios range in size from 64 to 200 square feet, and rent for $1.50 per square foot.

Following their incubator period, artists are welcome to continue to access The Cedars Union as Community Member Artists, a program that provides access to the organization’s tools, equipment, and shared spaces with a discounted membership rate. Artists will also have the opportunity to exhibit their work in a curated Cohort Artist show and as part of the annual all-members show.

At the heart of The Cedars Union’s program is a desire to build community and work collaboratively. Cohort artists are encouraged to actively seek collaborative opportunities, to learn from each other, to participate on the organization’s committees, and to host and participate in classes, workshops and events.

The fourth cohort will begin on July 5, 2023 and run through December 31, 2024. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and live within 100 miles of The Cedars Union. Artists will be selected by a jury, which includes Daisha Board, gallery owner and curator; Hatziel Flores, mixed-media artist from the inaugural Cohort; Joshua Goode, artist and professor at Tarrant County College, South Campus; Jennifer Klos, art advisor and curator; and Vivian Li, curator of contemporary art at the Dallas Museum of Art.

About her experience as a member of the current Cohort, Tina Medina told Glasstire, “The Cedars Union was an amazing experience filled with friendly, helpful people who care about artists. Through the opportunity of being a cohort member, I was able to realign the importance of my studio practice as a working mom. The Cedars Union gave space for me to exist, which I had not been aware I truly needed. I will always be grateful for my time there.”

The application deadline for the upcoming Cohort is March 15, 2023. To learn more and apply, visit The Cedars Union Slideroom site.