Mid-America Arts Alliance Grant Applications Now Open; Up to $15K Awards

Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA) has opened applications for its annual Artistic Innovations Grant Program, which is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Launched in 2012, the program funds the creation and presentation of new works of art by artists and arts-based nonprofit organizations in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Two grants of up to $15,000 will be made per state.

Proposed projects must have at least two public-facing events, including the premiere or feature presentation of work created from the grant, and an educational or outreach event. Additionally, projects must have a budget that reflects a dollar-for-dollar match for the grant amount requested. While individual artists may meet this requirement through cash and in-kind contributions, organizations must show evidence of a cash match. Visit the M-AAA website for more details regarding eligibility.

The 2023 Artistic Innovations grant recipients include Austin organizations Allison Orr Dance/Forklift Danceworks and Glass Half Full Theatre, and Houston organizations Public Poetry, Kinetic Ensemble, Sonny Mehta/Riyaaz Qawwali, and Art League Houston (ALH). With the funds it has received, ALH has launched PLATFORM, a new temporary public art series featuring billboard-like presentations on the exterior of its building.

Applications are due by 11:59 pm (CST) on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Selected applicants will be notified the week of June 12, 2023. The grant agreement and funding distribution will take place in July 2023, with the grant period of activity spanning from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024. Download the application guidelines to learn more and apply.

M-AAA is currently seeking grant panelists to assist with the selection process. Grant panelists will review applications and meet virtually in April 2023. Submit an interest form to be considered for this opportunity.