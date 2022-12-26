City of Dallas Appoints New Director of Office of Arts & Culture

Earlier this month, the City of Dallas announced the appointment of Marine Elyse Philippe as its new Director of the Office of Arts & Culture.

Ms. Philippe is an arts administrator with over 15 years of experience working in community-centered organizations. Most recently she served as the National Community Art Manager for the Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization A Window Between Worlds. In this role, she developed resources to combat trauma and advocate for social justice through art. She has also held executive roles, including having served as the executive director of the Atlanta Resource for Entertainment & Arts.

Ms. Philippe holds an MA in Education Leadership from Argosy University and a BA in African American Studies from the University of Georgia. Aside from her arts administrative work, Ms. Philippe is also a trained dancer.

A press release announcing the appointment described Ms. Philippe as “devoted to diversity, equity, and inclusion in every facet of art and culture and the proud child of immigrants from Haiti and Cuba. She has a desire to utilize the breadth of her experiences to make a tremendous impact in the City of Dallas.”

Ms. Phillippe replaces Jennifer Scripps, who stepped down from the role in April to accept the position of President & CEO of Downtown Dallas, Inc., an organization that advocates for improvements and development in the city’s downtown area. During the transition period, Benjamin Espino, former Director of the Latino Cultural Center, served as the interim director. He now serves in the position of Assistant Director of the Office of Arts & Culture.

Ms. Phillippe stepped into the Director role on December 5, 2022.