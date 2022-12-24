Centro de Artes Announces Open Call for 2025-2027 Exhibition Proposals

Centro de Artes, a Latino-focused gallery managed by the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture, has announced an open call for 2025-2027 exhibition proposals.

The call is open to local, regional, national, and international artists and curators seeking to feature Latino art, history, and/or culture. While both emerging and established professionals are encouraged to apply, there are some restrictions and guidelines that must be followed: curators who are submitting a proposal must not act as or be employed by art dealers or include themselves as an exhibiting artist. Artists who are submitting proposals that include their own work must explain in their proposal narrative how they will keep an objective perspective in the presentation of their art. Additionally, arts agencies and nonprofit organizations whose missions focus on Latino arts and culture are eligible to submit a proposal. Applicants may only submit one proposal, either as a curator, artist, or representative of an organization.

An Evaluation Committee consisting of members of the Centro de Artes Committee and City of San Antonio staff will review and evaluate the proposals following the stated criteria, to ensure selected proposals are in line with the organization’s mission. Two to four exhibitions will be selected per year. Selected applicants will receive administrative and marketing support, as well as funds to cover costs associated with curating, artist fees, and artwork delivery and installation.

On February 2, 2023 at 6 pm, Centro de Artes will host a virtual information session for those interested in applying. Applications are due by March 3, 2023 at 5 pm. Applicants will be notified about the status of their proposal in September 2023. For more details about the application process and to apply, view the open call guidelines here.