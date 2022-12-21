Five-Minute Tours: Pat Colville at Moody Gallery, Houston

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Pat Colville: Jasper Mountain at Moody Gallery, Houston. Dates: November 5 – December 23, 2022.

Via the gallery:

“They ask me where’s the sense

on Jasper Mountain?

I laugh and don’t reply

in heart’s own quiet.

Peach petals float their streams

away in secret

To other skies and earths

than those of mortals.

– Li Po

Pat Colville (b. New Orleans, Louisiana, 1931) currently lives and works in Houston, Texas and previously lived in New York City for thirty-five years. She received a B.S. degree from the University of Houston (1952) and a M.F.A. degree from the University of Oklahoma (1977). She is the recipient of two National Endowment for the Arts Grants, a Pollock-Krasner Foundation Grant, a Benjamin Altman Award, a New York State Creative Arts Program Fellowship, and an American Association of University Women Fellowship. Her work is in the collections of the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, the Art Museum of Southeast Texas, and the Dallas Museum of Art. Colville’s work has been included in exhibitions at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Art Museum of Southeast Texas, Art Museum of South Texas, San Antonio Museum of Art, New Orleans Museum of Art, Mobile Museum of Art, National Academy Museum, and the DeCordova Museum. For twenty years Colville taught at The Cooper Union in New York City, as well as Sarah Lawrence College in New York. Her work holds a commitment to abstraction and is influenced by early Asian landscape paintings. Jasper Mountain, Colville’s seventh exhibition at Moody Gallery, will include new paintings and works on paper created during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moody Gallery is open Tuesday – Friday 10:30 am – 5:00 pm and Saturday 11:00 am – 5:00 pm. To make an appointment to view the exhibition, please call or email the gallery at 713-526-9911 or [email protected]. Pat Colville – Jasper Mountain can also be viewed online at www.moodygallery.com.”