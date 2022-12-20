San Antonio Art League & Museum Announces Open Call for Juried Exhibition

The San Antonio Art League & Museum (SAALM) recently announced an open call for its 93rd Annual Juried Exhibition.

Founded in 1912, the volunteer-run nonprofit is the oldest ongoing arts organization in San Antonio, and holds over 600 works in its permanent collection. The collection features works in all media and focuses on Texas artists. Notable artists include Robert and Julian Onderdonk, José Arpa, Emma Richardson Cherry, E. G. Eisenlohr, Martha Mood, Charles Umlauf, and Amy Freeman Lee.

SAALM’s upcoming exhibition will be juried by Catherine Walworth, the Jackye and Curtis Finch Jr. Curator of Drawings at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts (AMFA). Prior to joining the AMFA earlier this year, Ms. Walworth was a curator at the Columbia Museum of Art in South Carolina, where she organized solo exhibitions by contemporary artists, including Renee Cox and Anila Quayyum Agha. During her tenure she grew the museum’s collection through acquisitions of pieces by Sandford Biggers, Kwame Brathwaite, Elizabeth Catlett, Charles and Ray Eames, and Eileen Gray.

SAALM welcomes applications by artists working in all mediums, except for jewelry and video. Entry fees are $35 for SAALM members and $45 for nonmembers. Over $10,000 in awards will be granted to selected artists. The application deadline is January 31, 2023. Selected artists will be notified by February 9, 2023, and the exhibition will run from April 2 through June 3.

To learn more and submit your work for consideration, visit SAALM’s website.