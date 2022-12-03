A Roundup of Holiday Events & Art Markets Across Texas

Throughout December, Texas art organizations and independent artists are hosting an array of family-friendly events to celebrate the season. From breakfast with Santa to holiday markets, there is plenty to do. If we missed anything in the list below, please feel free to include it in the comments.

Antidote Coffee (Houston)

Craftidote

December 3, 12 – 5 pm

Craftidote Handmade Market is an annual event at Antidote Coffee.

Legacy Art Gallery & Studios (Abilene)

Christmas Open House Mini Art Show and Sale

December 3, 10 am – 5 pm

This is a great event for Christmas shoppers! Visit with the artists, tour their studios and shop for original works of art, handmade jewelry and prints for that special someone all while sipping some hot cocoa or an eggnog.

Longview Museum of Fine Arts

Breakfast with Santa

December 3, 9:00 am – 10:30 am

Holiday Market & Tea Room

December 6 – 9, 11 am to 3 pm

Each year, LMFA opens its galleries for a unique holiday experience. Celebrate the season at the Holiday Market, a free event open to the public featuring East Texas artisans. The Market coincides with the LMFA Holiday Tea Room which features a delicious luncheon meal with specially decorated tables. Individual tickets are available for sale online.

K Space Contemporary (Corpus Christi)

Spectacular Salon

December 3 – 17, regular gallery hours

Spectacular Salon is a large exhibition featuring a variety of artwork displayed from floor to ceiling in the Starr Gallery – drawings, paintings, collages, prints, photography, and ceramics. This is a great opportunity to snag a work of art by one of Corpus Christi’s premiere artists.

Briscoe Western Art Museum (San Antonio)

Cowboy Christmas

December 4, 10 am – 1:30 pm

Cowboy Christmas features a day of family fun exploring the museum with holiday crafts and visits with Cowboy Claus onsite 11 am – 1:30 pm. Families are welcome to snap pictures with Cowboy Claus, while a special 12 Days of Christmas scavenger hunt will lead you through the Briscoe’s fantastic collection. Christmas crafts, including ornament making, will give everyone a bit of the West to take home. And of course, a stroll through the museum’s McNutt Sculpture Garden is the perfect path to enjoy the River Walk and all of its holiday beauty.

Bayou Bend Collections and Gardens (Houston)

Christmas Village at Bayou Bend

December 9 – 30, (closed December 24 & 25)

Sundays through Thursdays 5:30 – 9 pm

Fridays, Saturdays, & Thursday, Dec. 22 5:30 – 10 pm

Tour the first floor of Ima Hogg’s historic house to see live actors, theatrical effects, and beautiful Christmas decorations.

Watch a handcrafted model train circle the beautifully decorated 15-foot Christmas tree.

Go sledding down a faux-snow slide.

Toss around cotton snowballs with your friends.

Join in games for all ages, from a scavenger hunt to antler rings and beyond.

Marvel at a 3D video animation presented by LD Systems.

Listen to music from carolers, and play your own holiday tunes at music-bell stations.

Stop by the Cottage Shop to find unique holiday gifts.

Take photos with Santa ($10), who visits through December 23.

Heights Mercantile

Holiday Market

December 10, 10 am – 5 pm

The perfect place to get one of a kind gifts for everyone on your list or just for yourself! This is a FREE event that is kid and pet friendly! Parking is limited so be sure to walk, bike, ride share if you can.

POST Houston

Holiday VIBE market HTX

December 10 – 11, 11 am – 6 pm

Nutcracker Market, WHO? Join us for an unforgettable TWO DAY Artisan shopping experience INSIDE the X-Atrium (2nd floor) at POST HTX in downtown Houston for our Holiday VIBE Market | Houston! Our last event here had over 10,000 attendees!

Event will include 150 local artists, creatives and makers each day, gorgeous sounds provided by DJ Lifted, complementary cocktails, and 10 different concept restaurants.

Pegasus City Brewery (Dallas)

DFWSHOPZ Dallas Holiday Market

December 11, 1 – 6 pm

The Holidays are here!!! Come out and and get your Holiday Shop on by Shopping Local and Shopping Small! Invite your Family, Friends, and loved ones for a fun day! Feel free to wear your favorite Holiday Sweater!

Free Admission and Dog Friendly!

Local Vendors

Live Music

Food

Photo Ops

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

The Modern 20th Anniversary of the Tado Ando-designed Building

Free Admission Weekend

December 16 – 18: Friday 10 am – 8 pm, Saturday & Sunday 10 am – 5 pm

In honor of the 20th Anniversary of the Modern’s building, we invite the community to visit for free, December 16-18. Tadao Ando’s “arbor for art” has become a beloved destination for Fort Worthians and people around the world since opening on December 14, 2002. Celebrate with us by walking through our galleries and grounds—experiencing the tranquil, light-filled spaces and restful pond that reflect Ando’s genius.

The Modern Lights

On view through February 5, 2023

The Modern trees are illuminated with an array of festive lights in celebration of the holiday season. Passersby experience a stunning display, and visitors are invited to enjoy evening viewing opportunities.

Palmer Auditorium (Austin)

Armadillo Christmas Bazaar

December 17 – 23, 11 am – 8:30 pm

Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is a homegrown tradition in an ever-changing Austin. Explore an amazing array of carefully curated art and handmade gifts from more than 100 local, national, and award-winning artists while enjoying live music, and sips from a full bar.