Parades for Thanksgiving Day and Beyond

by Jessica Fuentes November 22, 2022
As you prepare your holiday plans, be sure to schedule time in your morning to gather with friends and family at (or around the TV for) your local parade. While Houston and El Paso have long-running Thanksgiving Day parades, other cities across Texas have scheduled holiday parades in the coming weeks. Learn more about some of these upcoming events below.

A photograph of a large parade float featuring a Turkey. The float is surrounded by people lining either sides of the street.

Houston Thanksgiving Parade 2022 – the 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade. Image Credit: newsroom.heb.com

A map of the planned 2022 Houston Thanksgiving Parade route.

2022 Houston Thanksgiving Parade Route. Image courtesy of the City of Houston

Houston: 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade
Start time: 9:00 am

One of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country, this annual event expects several hundred thousand Houstonians to show up. As Grand Marshal, Houston transplant Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will lead the celebration along with Mayor Sylvester Turner, the 2021 Grand Marshal Dr. Peter Hotez, and representatives of H-E-B. 

A photograph from the 2021 El Paso Sun Bowl Parade featuring a group of young dancers wearing red skirts, red jackets, white cowboy hats, and holding white pom poms.

The Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers Sun Bowl Parade took place Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in El Paso. Photo credit: El Paso Times, Briana Sanchez

A map of the planned 2022 El Paso Thanksgiving Parade route.

2022 El Paso Thanksgiving Parade Route

El Paso: 86th Annual Sun Bowl Parade
Start time: 10:00 am

Filled with purple, green, gold, and other metallic colors, this year’s Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso will be Mardi Gras, El Paso Style themed. The 18-float parade will feature a 21-foot-wide American bald eagle float honoring U.S. veterans. Nearly 100 other groups will also join the parade, including equestrian units, clowns, marching bands, dignitaries, dancers, and more. 

A photograph of a holiday river float moving past a large seated crowd.

River float at the Arneson River Theatre, San Antonio

A map of the planned 2022 San Antonio Holiday Parade route.

2022 San Antonio Holiday Parade Route

San Antonio: 41st Annual Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony
Date: November 25
Start time: 6:00 pm

This year, San Antonio’s one-hour parade along the iconic River Walk will be themed Tastes and Traditions Around the World. Featuring 28 illuminated boat floats and over 100,000 lights along the River Walk, the parade and lighting ceremony will be led by the Grinch.

A photograph of a small group of dancers dressed in Mrs. Clause outfits as they march in the Dallas Holiday Parade.

2019 Dallas Holiday Parade

A map of the planned 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade route.

2022 Dallas Holiday Parade Route

Dallas Holiday Parade
Date: December 3
Start time: 10:00 am

The Dallas Holiday Parade is the city’s largest one-day outdoor event. Though the event is free, bleacher seating is available for purchase. This year, parade organizers are asking the audience to wear red and festive attire. 

