Parades for Thanksgiving Day and Beyond

As you prepare your holiday plans, be sure to schedule time in your morning to gather with friends and family at (or around the TV for) your local parade. While Houston and El Paso have long-running Thanksgiving Day parades, other cities across Texas have scheduled holiday parades in the coming weeks. Learn more about some of these upcoming events below.

Houston: 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

Start time: 9:00 am

One of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country, this annual event expects several hundred thousand Houstonians to show up. As Grand Marshal, Houston transplant Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson will lead the celebration along with Mayor Sylvester Turner, the 2021 Grand Marshal Dr. Peter Hotez, and representatives of H-E-B.

El Paso: 86th Annual Sun Bowl Parade

Start time: 10:00 am

Filled with purple, green, gold, and other metallic colors, this year’s Sun Bowl Parade in El Paso will be Mardi Gras, El Paso Style themed. The 18-float parade will feature a 21-foot-wide American bald eagle float honoring U.S. veterans. Nearly 100 other groups will also join the parade, including equestrian units, clowns, marching bands, dignitaries, dancers, and more.

San Antonio: 41st Annual Ford Holiday River Parade and Lighting Ceremony

Date: November 25

Start time: 6:00 pm

This year, San Antonio’s one-hour parade along the iconic River Walk will be themed Tastes and Traditions Around the World. Featuring 28 illuminated boat floats and over 100,000 lights along the River Walk, the parade and lighting ceremony will be led by the Grinch.

Dallas Holiday Parade

Date: December 3

Start time: 10:00 am

The Dallas Holiday Parade is the city’s largest one-day outdoor event. Though the event is free, bleacher seating is available for purchase. This year, parade organizers are asking the audience to wear red and festive attire.