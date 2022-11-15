Islamic Arts Society Hosts 9th Annual Festival

by Jessica Fuentes November 15, 2022
The Islamic Arts Society, a Houston-based nonprofit organization, will host its 9th Annual Islamic Arts Festival in December at Masjid Al-Salam, a mosque in northwest Houston.

A photograph of an artist demonstrating paper marbling for a group of kids and adults.

The Islamic Arts Festival. Image courtesy of Islamic Arts Society.

The Islamic Arts Society organizes and collaborates on events and classes throughout the year to promote understanding of Islamic culture. The annual two-day festival is the largest event hosted by the organization and typically sees about 5,000 participants. People of diverse cultures, faiths, and backgrounds are invited to learn about and enjoy Islamic arts.

A photograph of an artist standing in front of her booth displaying calligraphy-based artwork.

The Islamic Arts Festival. Image courtesy of Islamic Arts Society.

This year’s festival will feature artists from across the United States, demonstrations, workshops, food, and tours of the mosque. Some of the artforms that will be on display include calligraphy, paintings, woodwork, ceramics, ebru (paper marbling), and henna.

A photograph of an artist painting ceramic plates.

The Islamic Arts Festival. Image courtesy of Islamic Arts Society.

The festival will take place on December 10 and 11 from 10:30 am until 5:00 pm at 16700 Old Louetta Road, Spring, TX 77379. Admission to the festival is free.

