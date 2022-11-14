Five-Minute Tours: “Synaptic” for Sculpture Month Houston at The Silos at Sawyer Yards

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

Synaptic, Sculptural In terpretatuins of neural and Psychological Systems at Site Gallery at The Silos at Sawyer Yards, Houston. Dates: October 8 – December 3, 2022. Open Wednesday to Saturday from 12 to 6 pm.

Artists exhibited: Christie Blizard, Laurie Frick, Jeff Gibbons, Dave Greber, Stephan Hillerbrand/Mary Magsamen, Hillary Holsonback, Meredith Jack, Ronald L. Jones, Sharon Kopriva/ John Berry, Dameon Lester, Beili Liu, Virginia L. Montgomery, Chris Sauter, Matthew Steinke, Brad Tucker, Meredith Tucker

Via Sculpture Month Houston:

“A tangible interpretation and unorthodox insights about some of the mysterious functions of the brain.”