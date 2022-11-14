Five-Minute Tours: “Synaptic” for Sculpture Month Houston at The Silos at Sawyer Yards

by Glasstire November 14, 2022
FacebookTwitterEmail

Note: the following is part of Glasstire’s series of short videos, Five-Minute Tours, for which commercial galleries, museums, nonprofits and artist-run spaces across the state of Texas send us video walk-throughs of their current exhibitions. This will continue while the coronavirus situation hinders public access to exhibitions. Let’s get your show in front of an audience.

See other Five-Minute Tours here.

Synaptic, Sculptural In terpretatuins of neural and Psychological Systems at Site Gallery at The Silos at Sawyer Yards, Houston. Dates: October 8 – December 3, 2022. Open Wednesday to Saturday from 12 to 6 pm.

Artists exhibited: Christie Blizard, Laurie Frick,  Jeff Gibbons, Dave Greber, Stephan Hillerbrand/Mary Magsamen, Hillary Holsonback, Meredith Jack, Ronald L. Jones, Sharon Kopriva/ John Berry, Dameon Lester, Beili Liu, Virginia L. Montgomery, Chris Sauter, Matthew Steinke, Brad Tucker, Meredith Tucker

Via Sculpture Month Houston:

“A tangible interpretation and unorthodox insights about some of the mysterious functions of the brain.”

0 comment

You may also like

Sculpture Month Houston Returns to Houston’s Grain Silos

October 16, 2017

A Conversation About Art and the Silos on...

October 30, 2017

The Problems and Rewards of Houston’s Silos

November 4, 2016

Sculpture Month Houston Announces Fall Exhibition Dates and...

April 13, 2022

Synaptic Notes: Recent Exhibitions in Dallas and Houston

October 28, 2022

Top Five: November 1, 2018

November 1, 2018

Top Five: October 25, 2018 with Jimmy James...

October 25, 2018

Sculpture Month Houston Returns With a Bang in...

October 10, 2018

Top Five: October 19, 2017

October 19, 2017

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Funding generously provided by: